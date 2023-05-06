Google Passkey offers an alternative to passwords and text codes





Good news for all those who hate passwords. Google has taken a big step towards making passwords an afterthought by adding passkeys as an easier and more secure way to log into services.

Here’s what you should know:

What is a passkey?

A passkey is a secure alternative to passwords or plain text verification codes. The user never sees them directly. Instead, online services like Gmail use them to communicate and log in directly to trusted devices like phones and computers.

Simply verify your identity on your device using a PIN unlock code, biometrics like fingerprint or face scan, or a more advanced physical security dongle.

Google designed Passkey to work on a wide variety of devices, so you can use it not only on iPhones, Macs and Windows computers, but also Google’s own Android phones.

Why do I need a passkey?

Thanks to clever hackers and human error, passwords are easy to steal and crack. And making them more complex only opens the door for users to beat themselves up.

First, people choose passwords that are easy to remember, and passwords that are easy to remember are also easy to hack. After years of analyzing hacked password caches, we found that password123 was the most commonly used password. A recent study by password manager NordPass found that it’s now just a password. This is not fooling anyone.

Passwords are also frequently compromised in security breaches. Stronger passwords are more secure, but only if you choose something unique, complex, and non-obvious.

In short, passwords put security and usability at odds. A software-based password manager that lets you create and store complex passwords is a valuable tool for improving your security. But even the password manager is back in the swamp because the master he has the password to protect.

In addition to avoiding all these problems, passkeys have one more advantage over passwords. These are specific to a particular her website, so a scammer can’t just steal the passkey from the dating site and use it to raid your bank account.

How do I start using passkeys?

The first step is to enable them in your Google account. Open a browser on your trusted phone or computer and sign in to your Google account. Then visit the page g.co/passkeys and click the option to start using passkeys. Voila! The passkey feature is now active for that account.

If you’re using an Apple device, you’ll be asked to set up the Keychain app first if you haven’t already. Store passwords securely, store passkeys as well.

The next step is to create a real passkey that connects to your trusted device. If you’re using an Android phone that’s already signed into your Google account, you’re almost done. Your Android phone will automatically be able to use passkeys, but you’ll need to enable this feature first.

On the same Google Account page as above,[パスキーの作成]Look for the button. This will open a window where you can create a passkey on your current device or another device. No wrong choice. If that passkey already exists, the system will simply notify you.

If you’re using a PC that can’t create a passkey, it will open a QR code that you can scan with your iPhone or Android device’s regular camera.[パスキーの設定]You may need to move the phone closer until the message appears in the image. Tap it and you’re on your way.

And what?

From that point on, all you have to do to sign in to Google is enter your email address. If your passkey is set correctly, your phone or other device will prompt you for your fingerprint, face, or PIN.

Of course, the password remains the same. However, if passkeys become widespread, the possibility that they will not be needed increases. You can even delete it from your account one day.

