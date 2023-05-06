Tech expo BEYOND is back with GBA. Lusphone link is high on the agenda.





Featuring exhibition booths, summits, roadshows by Portuguese and Brazilian companies, networking sessions, Greater Bay Area tours, and more, BEYOND Expo returns to Macau May 10-12 for networking and discussion on innovation and innovation. serves as a platform for Showcasing cutting-edge technology among over 1,000 companies and his 20,000 attendees.

BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo), one of the largest annual gatherings of technology in the region, returns to Macau this month, bringing together well-known national and international experts, companies and investors to explore innovation and innovation. Promote the development of various industries with technology. State-of-the-art technology.

The 3rd BEYOND Expo (BEYOND Expo 2023) will take place May 10-12 at The Venetian Macao, once again resuming its physical format after last year’s virtual and online versions due to COVID-related travel restrictions To do. Under the theme of “Technology Redefined” this year, sponsored by the Macau Technology General Association with the support of Macau, mainland China and other government agencies and companies, the technology will focus on three technologies that are of increasing importance in today’s business environment. We continue to focus on key areas. Specifically, sustainability, healthcare innovation, and consumer technology.

“BEYOND Expo 2023 is set to reach new heights in terms of scale, attendee influence, industry diversity, companies, number of exhibitors and international visitors,” the organizers said in a press statement. said. “We look forward to connecting with global technology innovation enthusiasts and promoting deep exchanges in all fields to promote the global technology scene in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world.”

According to information released by the organizers, this year’s exhibition area will cover approximately 100,000 square meters, with more than 1,000 companies and more than 20,000 participants expected to participate, including multinationals, local companies and unicorns. is included. ups (Private companies valued over his $1 billion), start-ups, etc. The list of exhibitors at the end of April included Chinese multinational tech and commercial conglomerates such as Alibaba Group, Huawei, Inspur and Fosun Pharma, as well as local companies such as Macau mobile payment developer MPay and the Macau Economic and Technological Development Authority. and government agencies. .

what’s next?

The opening ceremony on May 10th will also feature many prominent business and technology magnates from around the world who will deliver speeches on the theme “Whats Next?”. The lineup includes Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The famous scientist Pan Jianwei, who is also a scholar of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Andrew Shen, Chief Advisor to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and former Chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Kishore Mahbubani, a Singaporean diplomat and former president of the United Nations Security Council. Joseph Tsai, Executive Vice President of Alibaba Group.

In addition to the exhibition, the expo will also host four major summits, the Sustainability Summit, Healthcare Summit, Consumer Tech Summit and Global Investment Summit, bringing together academics, experts, managers and investors to bring together multiple Discuss trending topics in each area in panel discussions. Speakers include Charles Li, co-founder of Micro Connect, which recently established a financial asset exchange in the city. John Sun, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, a stored-value card system in Macau. Representative of Macau, China and global companies.

Portuguese speaking connection

The three-day expo will also feature over 100 networking events, matching sessions, roadshows, new product launches and more. Alongside Hong Kong-listed real estate conglomerates Sino Group and Swire Properties, six Macau gaming operators will participate in business matching sessions to collaborate with others in the fields of service robots, food technology and real estate technology. It was confirmed that we would discuss the opportunity for others.

As a highlight of this year’s BEYOND Expo, the so-called Brazil-Portugal Innovation Company Roadshow will also take place on May 11th. Here, 10 technology companies from his two Portuguese-speaking countries present their business plans and ambitions to potential investors. “Science and technology innovation is the source of corporate competitiveness, and innovative research and development [research and development] We need capital support and support,” said the expo organizers.

To further enhance the expo content, BEYOND Expo 2023 will host two parties: a pool party at The Venetian Macao on May 10th and an electro BEYOND Futureproof Party by the famous Dutchman on May 11th. is held for the first time. DJ Bassjackers at City of Dreams Macau.

GBA Opportunity

Ahead of the launch of this year’s expo, the organizers will host international experts from May 5 to 9 to explore opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay and bring local businesses, stakeholders, and arranged specially designed tours to connect with stakeholders. The tour covered Hengqin in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Zhuhai.

The first two editions of BEYOND Expo, held in 2021 and 2022, attracted over 800 exhibitors and over 55,000 attendees. His two founders of the Expo are Jason Ho and Gang Lu.

