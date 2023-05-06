Big Tech: From Government to Big Tech: Creating Responsible AI First, Then Publishing





The age of generative AI has arrived quickly. But as AI chatbots begin to worry legislators and regulators around the world, government scrutiny of Big Tech on AI has come much more quickly to foster responsible innovation and risk mitigation. .

The government believes companies have a fundamental responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their AI products before they are deployed or released to the public.

In the US, Vice President Harris and senior government officials this week met with the CEOs of four US companies at the forefront of AI innovation to share their concerns about the risks associated with AI. President Biden attended the conference and stressed that businesses have a fundamental responsibility. Ensure products are secure before they are deployed or published.

Harris told top Big Tech CEOs, including Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI (of ChatGPT fame) CEO Sam Altman, that the private sector should be safe. We have an ethical, moral and legal responsibility to ensure sexuality. and the security of their products.

To realize the potential gains from advances in AI, she said, “it is imperative to mitigate both the current and potential risks that AI poses to individuals, societies and national security.” emphasized.

Find stories that interest you ‘All businesses must comply with existing laws to protect the American public. Advances in technology always bring opportunities and risks,’ Harris told CEOs. He said that generative AI is no exception.

“AI is one of today’s most powerful technologies, with the potential to improve people’s lives and tackle some of society’s greatest challenges. It can increase dramatically, violate civil rights and privacy, and undermine public trust and faith in democracy,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, the UK competition watchdog this week began its first review of “basic models of AI” such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard, and the move is an indication that the market for AI models and how these help create an early understanding of what risks and opportunities pose. Take.

The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) says the initial work will create competition and consumer protection principles to help advance the development of AI-driven markets.

“AI has been on our radar for some time, even though it has exploded into the public eye over the past few months,” said CMA CEO Sarah Cardell. says.

“Our goal is to help develop this rapidly expanding new technology in a way that ensures an open and competitive market and effective consumer protection,” she added.

In a March white paper, the UK government asked regulators, including the CMA, how they can support the innovative development and deployment of AI along five overarching principles of safety, security and robustness. asked to consider. Appropriate transparency and explainability. fairness; accountability and governance; and Competitiveness and Remedy.

In line with the government’s AI White Paper and the CMA’s role in supporting open and competitive markets, this review seeks to understand how foundational models are being developed and to best guide their development and their use. I’m trying to create an evaluation of conditions and principles. future.

AI development touches many important issues such as safety, security, copyright, privacy, human rights, and how the market works.

The Indian government also wants Big Tech to create responsible and ethical AI.

“AI is the dynamic enabler of the digital economy and innovation ecosystem. Governments are harnessing the potential of AI to deliver personalized, interactive, citizen-centric services through digital public platforms.” , said the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Communication.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, provided an overview of the IndiaAI Program and how it will help the country build world-class platforms, solutions and tools that not only solve local problems but also help the world. I outlined how it can help you.

According to the minister, “We aim to build commercially deployable AI platforms and solutions developed by the country’s vibrant startup ecosystem. This is our main goal. ”.

India aims to become a global powerhouse in AI, not only by integrating foreign chatbots but also by building the next generation of AI-based innovations that will empower billions of citizens. .

