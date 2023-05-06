UB receives $1.6 million to add new technology to precast concrete





The award is part of UB’s participation in the Tier 1 University Transportation Center to strengthen the country’s transportation infrastructure

Buffalo, NY – Researchers at the University of Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences are part of a new research center dedicated to building a more durable and long-lasting transportation infrastructure through innovations in materials, construction and structural health monitoring methods.

The new Transportation Infrastructure Precast Innovation Center (TRANS-IPIC), a Tier 1 University Transportation Center funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, will receive $10 million over five years, of which UB will receive $1.6 million.

Pinar Okumus, Associate Professor in the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering at UB, will serve as Vice-President of TRANS-IPIC.

Okumus said the center and its researchers will incorporate the new technology into precast concrete, one of the most common materials used to build transportation infrastructure in the United States.

“Precast concrete bridges make up most of the new bridges in the United States. Precast concrete is also common in other infrastructure elements such as tunnels, airports, and railroads. It is preferred over alternatives because it greatly reduces the traffic delays and detours involved,” says Okumus. “Improving the quality of materials, construction methods, and monitoring methods for precast concrete structures would have a significant impact on U.S. infrastructure because of the frequent use of precast concrete.”

Precast concrete is of higher quality, requires less maintenance, and lasts longer than concrete that is commonly poured on construction sites. Precast concrete elements are constructed at an off-site plant. This controlled environment is ideal for researchers to implement new technologies into precast concrete.

The five-university consortium is led by Professor Bassem Andrawes of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Okumus is his UB principal investigator. He has attended Purdue University, Louisiana State University, and the University of Texas at San Antonio.He is also a partner of TRANS-IPIC.

In addition to university-specific projects, UB researchers also collaborate with center partners on projects. Specific projects will be selected soon, but Okumus said UB researchers are likely to work in several areas of specialization.

“We have expertise in materials science, concrete structures, bridge and tunnel engineering, robotics, health monitoring, performance-based engineering and additive manufacturing. I think,” says Okumus.

One of the objectives of the center, proposed by the research team, is to develop additive manufacturing techniques for bridge construction around two main pillars: materials and manufacturing. Additive manufacturing is the 3D printing of objects from computer-aided design or 3D models. Chi Zhou, Associate Professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at UB, develops and analyzes printable multifunctional materials, and transforms multifunctional materials into scaled 3D bridge elements with desired shape and functional integrity. lead efforts to

“My goal at the center is to advance additive manufacturing technology in bridge construction by making bridges faster, smarter and more resilient,” Zhou said. “We intend to study the printability of multifunctional materials, design automation and control modules, and develop his 3D printing system for bridge construction.”

Dr. Ravi Ranade, associate professor in the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering and a faculty member at UB’s Institute of Bridge Engineering (IBE), specializes in advanced cement materials, performance-based design of materials and infrastructure. Ranade is an investigator for TRANS-IPIC, along with several of his IBE faculty.

If his proposed project receives funding, Ranade will focus on promoting the use of high performance concrete materials in precast concrete components and processing methods including 3D printing. Ranade has extensive experience working with High Performance Concrete and Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC), concrete materials that require specific durability and toughness.

“I have significant experience working with high-performance concrete materials. We have worked on several versions of UHPC for the Army Corps of Engineers in a variety of applications,” said Ranade. say. “I was involved in developing his one of the first UHPCs for 3D printing in the world with collaborators at Swinburne University in Australia.”

In addition to research, the center also includes teaching and technology transfer activities. This supports the IBE’s existing efforts and mission to provide hands-on engineers and students with the skills and knowledge needed to advance the country’s bridge infrastructure.

In addition to Okumus, Zhou and Ranade, another UB researcher is Associate Professor Negar Elhami-Khorasani. Assistant Professor Xiao Liang; Associate Professor Anthony Tessari. SUNY Distinguished Professor and IBE Director Andrew Whittaker. The investigator is affiliated with the Department of Civil Structural and Environmental Engineering and his IBE affiliates.

The University Transportation Center program focuses on advancing transportation research and technology, and developing the next generation of transportation professionals.

