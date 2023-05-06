Bitcoin Improvement Proposals – What Are They and Why Are They Important? — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





What are BIPs?

A Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP) is a standard method used to promote improvements, changes, or other changes to the Bitcoin protocol.

A form of documentation created by developers to introduce new processes and features to the blockchain, which can cover everything from development processes and community standards to consensus rules within a protocol.

Since we are talking about a decentralized network, i.e. no leaders or third-party intermediaries validating transactions, BIP will provide coordination of development and updates within the community.

However, suggestions that developers present to community members require approval. They are typically evaluated by other recognized Bitcoin developers and further voted on their implementation.After being published on the Bitcoin Core GitHub repository, BIPs are subject to multiple analyses.

It is essential that consensus contributors indicate whether they support a particular BIP. Signaling is the go-to method in this regard. A process by which a miner agrees or disagrees with her new BIP. If a majority of participants vote for the proposal, an activation phase follows.

Type of BIP

These upgrades range from code simplifications and algorithm changes to bug fixes. For example, his first Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP 001) was presented by Amir Taaki, a British-Iranian programmer who wanted to explain how the BIP works.

That happened in 2011 – since then several other upgrades have been proposed. These can be categorized as:

Standard BIP

This kind of BIP aims to introduce changes to how blocks and transactions are validated, or to the network protocol itself. They propose to determine the standards that Bitcoin software uses, such as exchanges and wallets, and change how they work.

Community consensus is required for these to be approved. Among the things they are trying to improve, the most notable is interoperability between his two versions of network protocols.

Information BIPs

As their name suggests, these BIPs have an educational role only. They provide support information and general guidelines on a variety of issues, including design issues. However, it is not intended to change the protocol. Just provide suggestions on how to improve.

Therefore, no community consensus is required. It doesn’t matter if participants take them seriously. BIP 001 is her BIP of this kind.

Processing BIPs

A process BIP, also called a consensus BIP, is intended to change a process and, like standard BIPs, cannot be completed without universal consensus. Activation requires community consensus, even if it frequently involves out-of-protocol changes.

Notable BIPs

As mentioned earlier, BIP 001 was the first BIP implemented. This was intended to provide information on how the BIP would work and to establish the structure and format for all future proposals. The most notable examples are:

isolated witness

Segregated Witness (SegWit) was introduced at the Scaling Bitcoin conference seven years ago. This has been outlined in several proposals, including BIP-91, BIP-141, and BIP-148, aimed at changing the way transactions work for users.

A common problem at the time was the possibility of transaction ID changes leading to asset theft and the malleability of transactions.

Well, SegWit promised to solve it all. Successfully adopted in 2017, BIP fixes transaction malleability and allows participants to develop the Lightning Network, a Layer 2 solution that will change everything we know about the Bitcoin blockchain. Did.

Marked abstract syntax tree

Another important proposal is the Markelized Abstract Syntax Tree (MAST). The idea for this improvement, outlined in two notable BIPs, BIP-116 and BIP-117, was to allow complex data sets to be added to Bitcoin transaction data.

As a core cryptographic tool, MAST has made it possible to identify critical data while minimizing the amount of data that needs to be recorded on the Bitcoin network.

taproot

Taproot is arguably the most notable improvement to the Bitcoin blockchain and the last one to come. Software developer Greg Maxwell proposed it in 2018, but it’s only been published in 2021.

This was because it consisted of a series of meaningful changes that community participants had to analyze meticulously. This includes allowing complex transactions with multiple signatures.

Although this BIP had many privacy-enhancing benefits, it still required some difficult testing. This was outlined in his BIP-340, BIP-341, and BIP-341 and was a real achievement for the Bitcoin network as a whole.

Which soft fork BIPs could become a reality in the next few years?

Now that you’ve learned a bit about BIP, you’re probably wondering if any other future proposals are about to happen. Nothing is certain, but experts expect the so-called Bitcoin Covenant and Drive Chain to be implemented.

These allow users to choose how to spend their Bitcoins after the transaction is complete, as well as send, create, receive, and delete Bitcoins from a second layer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/5/6/bitcoin-improvement-proposals-what-are-they-and-why-do-they-matter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

