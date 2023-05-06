Viera Teacher Creates 3D Print Guides in Redwire Space





Viera, Florida. Created in the name of STEM education, our unique team is designed to make you feel like the unity of a superhero in his team.

Redwire Space is using 3D printers to replicate props used in the latest Marvel Studios movies Multi-company partnership is designed to advance STEM initiatives Viera educators , helped create an educational guide along the project

It’s by design. To capitalize on the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Microsoft’s new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rolled out his STEM project this week with Redwire Space, NASA, and the International Space Station National Laboratory.

A highlight of the collaboration is the use of the Redwire-operated Additive Manufacturing Facility (AMF) on board the ISS to 3D print the Zune, an MP3 player that was once a rival to the Apple iPod.

Its prominence in the film is designed to help spark student interest in how 3D printing in space works and why it’s important.

Partnering with real-world partners in science and STEM fields is very important to us. This allows these students to have role models they can aspire to and see what they do on the professional stage. Consuelo Pretorius, his STEM director at Viera’s Pine Crest Academy Space Coast, says it will draw them into his STEM career field.

Heather Barringer, Vice Principal of Pinecrests, helped design a classroom guide aligned with this STEM initiative. She has been at the school for her three years and says it is exciting for her to participate in her STEM education. Because STEM fields are key to students’ success in the real world.

They need to solve problems, think outside the box, and work collaboratively, Barringer said. We are here to truly believe in giving children the skills they need to succeed later in life and feel that it is never too early to start.

In the classroom guide, educators encourage students to participate in discussions such as “Why would an astronaut need a 3D printer in space?” Does he think gravity affects 3D printing and why?

Grade 6 Sophia Cordero says what she finds very interesting about STEM is the detailed questions that ask why things are.

With so many other things we learn, everyone knows how they work and all the rules have already been set, but the science hasn’t discovered them yet and we don’t know for sure. There are a lot of them, said Cordero. So everyone who becomes a scientist is expanding our knowledge further, and I think that’s really cool.

Zune.net, the old domain that provided information about MP3 players, now hosts links to classroom guides and links to Azure Space. Microsoft describes this as a way to encourage underrepresented groups to pursue careers in space-related fields and provide resources to help ignite their passions.

Barringer said it was great to help establish a classroom curriculum that could be shared across the country. She said it makes sense to bring it into the Viera STEM classroom as well.

Our kids who live on the Space Coast are familiar with space. According to Ballinger, many of their parents already work in the space industry. So it was very easy for them, and a lot of fun, to let them talk and be able to actually relate to real-world space issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mynews13.com/fl/orlando/news/2023/05/06/viera-educator-helps-create-3d-printing-classroom-guide-with-redwire-space–marvel-studios The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos