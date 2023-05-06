Search engines are down around the world [Actualizado]





Update (05/05/2023 22:50): Added information about the cause of the service disruption (water intrusion into European data centers). Details can be found at the end of the article.

Update (05/05/2023 23:08): Service is slowly starting to return to normal.

No, it’s not your internet connection. Google suspended services in several countries around the world, including Spain, this Friday. The problem doesn’t seem to be limited to Alphabet’s browsers. Other services of the Mountain View giant, such as the YouTube video platform, have also failed.

Downdetector.es, a website that shows the status of the service in real time based on user contributions, reports on the problems the aforementioned service suffers. On Google he has over 10,000 people pointing out the bug, and on YouTube about 3,000 people do the same.

Google, YouTube and other services are down

As usual in this type of scenario, many users take to Twitter to share their experiences. Looking through the messages that have been published in the last few minutes, I’ve found people talking about other services as well as the collapse of search engines and video platforms.

Among the pages that are currently defunct, at least in Spanish territory, are the Gmail email service and the streaming music platform Spotify. You may even see some slowdowns when loading multimedia content on Twitter.

Downdetector reflects the collapse of Google and YouTube this Friday

At this time, the cause of the issue impacting the operation of the above services is unknown. In Google’s particular case, the company didn’t comment on the bugs users were experiencing, so we don’t know when it will be fixed.

A look through the Google Cloud status page provides information about the company’s current status. The European region in particular has recorded failures with multiple modules, so it may work fine in the rest of the world.

Screenshot, Google Cloud status page

As of this writing, the Cloud Filestore, Google Cloud Bigtable, Google Cloud SQL, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Persistent Disk modules are down or partially down. Remember that Google Cloud isn’t just used by Google services, it’s the backbone of many others.

We are talking about an American company’s cloud computing service that runs thousands of services from other companies with cloud-based (or hybrid) ecosystems. For operational and security reasons, its operations are divided into regions and supported by data centers in various locations around the globe.

Update: the cause of the problem

Over the past few hours, we’ve researched an issue with a Google service and obtained more information. The epicenter of the failure is one of the European data centers, specifically the one in Paris. As the company describes, “water intrusion” into the region caused the failure of several clusters, resulting in an impact on the operation of numerous services.

As we know water and electronics are not good friends. “Customers may not be able to access their existing cloud resources in the europe-west9-a zone,” he said. After some time, the service started to restore, but this is a gradual process, so you may have to wait until it’s 100% working again.

Image: Soren Feysa | Google Cloud status page screenshot

In Xataka: What is a DDoS attack and what are the implications?

