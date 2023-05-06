WH ignores Zuckerberg at AI summit with tech leaders





The Biden administration met with various CEOs of tech companies to discuss AI. But a White House official told a CNN reporter that Mehta wasn’t invited. Loading Something is loading.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg specifically missed a meeting with White House officials to discuss AI development.

As regulators around the world begin to scrutinize new technologies, the Biden administration met on Thursday with CEOs of companies on the “frontiers of AI innovation.” The White House list includes OpenAI, Alphabet, Anthropic, and Microsoft.

A White House official told CNN reporter Donald Judd that Mehta was not invited.

“Thursday’s meeting focused on companies that are currently leading the field,” the official said. “Especially on the consumer product side.”

The AI ​​arms race has accelerated in recent months. The November release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has sparked stiff competition from tech companies such as Google. Google didn’t keep up with his February release of rival AI chatbot Bard.

Meta is accelerating its own efforts in AI, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying in March that the company’s “biggest investment is in advancing AI.” Due to the lack of products, awareness in this area is low.

In February, the company introduced researchers to LLaMA, a large-scale language model similar to the GPT-4 model underlying OpenAI’s generative AI chatbots.

Zuckerberg is reportedly overinvesting in AI, so some analysts have expressed concern about how much the company is spending on AI. Meta buys his Nvidia chips in bulk to train new generative AI models. The chips are priced at around $10,000 each.

The battle for AI supremacy has raised concerns among regulators concerned about the risks the technology poses.

On Thursday, the White House said that President Joe Biden “stopped by” the meeting and told CEOs in attendance that “they have a fundamental responsibility to make sure products are safe and secure before they are deployed or released to the public. ” he said.

Mehta and the White House did not immediately respond to an insider’s request for comment.

