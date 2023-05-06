OpenAI contractors earn $15 to train ChatGPT





Alexei Sablou, 34, of Kansas City, says he’s worked all kinds of jobs over the years. He made a fast food sandwich. He was a janitor and a junk hauler. And he did his work on technical sound for live theater.

Recently, however, his work has become less hands-on. He is an artificial intelligence trainer.

Savreux does the behind-the-scenes work of teaching AI systems how to analyze data so that new and popular products like ChatGPT can generate the kinds of text and images that have wowed people. part of a hidden army of contract workers. To improve the AI’s accuracy, he labeled the photos and predicted what text the app would generate next.

Salary: $15+ an hour, no benefits.

Out of the limelight, Savreux and other contractors have spent countless hours over the past few years teaching OpenAI systems to provide better responses on ChatGPT. Their feedback satisfies the company and its AI competitors’ urgent and unending need to provide sets of sentences, labels, and other information that serve as training data.

We are monotonous workers, without which the AI ​​language system wouldn’t exist, Savreux said. He has worked at tech startups including OpenAI, the San Francisco company that released his ChatGPT in November and sparked a wave of hype about generative AI.

You can design all the neural networks you want and involve all the researchers you want, but without Labelers, there’s no ChatGPT. You have nothing, said Savreux.

It’s not a job that will bring fame or fortune to Savreux, but it’s a vital and often overlooked job in the field of AI. In AI, the seeming magic of new technological frontiers can overshadow the work of contract workers.

Sonam Jindal, program leader for AI, work and economics at The Partnership on AI, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that advances research and education in artificial intelligence, said many discussions about AI are very He said it would be welcome.

However, most of the story was missing. That said, it still relies heavily on a large-scale human workforce.

From the punch-card operators of the 1950s to the more recent Google contractors who complained of second-rate status, including yellow, the tech industry has for decades been the source of thousands of low-skilled, low-wage workers. We have built a computer empire that relies on labor. A badge that sets it apart from regular employees. His gigs online through sites such as Amazon Mechanical Turk and his work became even more popular in the early days of the pandemic.

Today’s burgeoning AI industry follows a similar strategy.

This job is defined by its volatile and on-demand nature. Employees are hired by the company directly or by written contract through a third party her vendor that specializes in temporary employment or outsourcing. Benefits such as health insurance are rare or non-existent, leading to cost savings for technology companies. Also, the work is usually anonymous, with all credit going to technology startup executives and researchers.

In its 2021 report, Partnership on AI warned of a surge in demand for what it calls data enrichment work. Encouraging the industry to commit to fair compensation and other improved practices, last year it issued voluntary guidelines for companies to follow.

DeepMind, Google’s AI subsidiary, is so far the only technology company to publicly commit to these guidelines.

Many people find it important to do this. The challenge now is to get companies to do it, Jindal said.

This is a new job created by AI, she added. We have the potential for this to be quality work. It is also likely that the workers doing this work will be respected and appreciated for their contribution to making this progress possible.

Demand is skyrocketing, and some AI contract workers want more. In Nairobi, Kenya, more than 150 of his people who have worked on his AI on Facebook, TikTok and ChatGPT voted Monday to form a union, citing low wages and the mental strain of work, he said. reported Time magazine. Facebook and TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the poll. OpenAI declined to comment.

So far, AI contract work has not sparked a similar move among Americans quietly building AI systems word for word within the United States.

Savreux, who works from home on his laptop, saw an online job posting and signed the AI ​​contract. He credits his gig job with A.I. and his previous job at Jimmy John’s in Sandwich His chain to helping keep him away from homelessness.

People sometimes minimize these necessary and arduous tasks, he said. This is the entry-level domain required for machine learning. $15 an hour is above the Kansas City minimum wage.

AI contractor job listings mention both the appeal of working in a cutting-edge industry and the sometimes arduous nature of the job. ADVANCED AI DATA An ad for his trainer staffing firm, Invisible Technologies, says the job is an entry-level job starting at $15 an hour, but it could also be beneficial to humanity.

Think of it like a language teacher or the world’s most influential technology tutor, according to job postings. Although Invisibles’ clients have not been named, the new employer says it works within protocols developed by the world’s leading AI researchers. Invisible did not immediately respond to requests for more information about its listing.

The number of contractors working for AI companies cannot be tallied precisely, but it is an increasingly common form of work around the world. relied on to label text containing hate speech and sexually abusive language, allowing its app to uniquely recognize toxic content.

OpenAI employs about 1,000 remote contractors in locations such as Eastern Europe and Latin America to label data and train the company’s software on computer engineering tasks, according to online news outlet Semafor. reported in January.

OpenAI is still a small company, with about 375 employees as of January, CEO Sam Altman said on Twitter, but that number doesn’t include contractors and overall operations. An OpenAI spokesperson said no one was available to answer questions about the use of AI contractors.

The task of creating data on which to train AI models is not always straightforward, and can be complex enough to attract aspiring AI entrepreneurs.

Jatin Kumar, a 22-year-old from Austin, Texas, said he has been doing AI work on a contract basis for a year after graduating from college with a degree in computer science, asking where generative AI techniques are. He said he could see it. Heading into the near future.

What that can do is start thinking about how to use the technology before it hits the public market, Kumar says. He also works on his own tech startup, Bonsai, which makes software to help hospital billing.

A conversation trainer, Kumar said his main job is to generate prompts. Part of the long process of training AI systems is participating in conversations with chatbot technology. The tasks got more complicated as he got more experience, he said, but they were very simple at first.

He said that every 45 or 30 minutes a new task is given and a new prompt is generated. A prompt might be as simple as “What is the capital of France?” He said.

Kumar said he worked with about 100 other contractors on the task of generating training data, revising answers, and providing feedback on answers to fine-tune the model.

He said other workers had handled flagged conversations, reading examples submitted by ChatGPT users and, for some reason, reporting chatbot responses to the company for review. Incoming conversations are classified based on the type of error involved and used to further train the AI ​​model, he said.

Initially, Kumar says he started with OpenAI as a way to help and learn about existing technology. But now I can’t imagine myself leaving this role.

