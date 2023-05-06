Google Pixel Watch 2 — What we know so far and what to expect





It’s entirely possible that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is in development. Following the debut Pixel Watch, the next-generation model could introduce upgrades that bolster Google’s efforts in the wearables market.

The Google Pixel Watch has a lot to offer as a first generation device. It’s considered one of the best smartwatches you can buy because it leverages Fitbit’s fitness tracking features while supporting all major Google apps. But Google has room for improvement. There are actually some ways the Pixel Watch needs to catch up to other Android smartwatches.

We hope to see some of these upgrades on the Google Pixel Watch 2. There are no major Pixel Watch 2 rumors or leaks yet, so for now, everything we know about the new Pixel Watch is what we want to see from the release date and price.

Google Pixel Watch 2 release date

Given that the Pixel Watch, which launched in October 2022, is the first device of its kind designed by Google, it doesn’t have the same kind of established release schedule seen for the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch. . That being said, Google may announce the Pixel Watch 2 at its Made by Google event in the fall, alongside his Pixel 8 series.

That’s exactly what a source tells 9to5Google (opens in new tab) that the Pixel Watch 2 should launch alongside the Pixel 8 (opens in new tab) this fall. .

The Google Pixel Watch 2 could also be announced at Google I/O 2023 on May 10, 2023. Google confirmed the original his Pixel Watch at his I/O keynote last year, so this year’s event.

Google Pixel Watch 2 possible price

The first Google Pixel Watch started at $349 and went up to $399 for the LTE-enabled model. This makes it more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and about the same price as the entry-level Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm).

Google Pixel smartphones are generally priced below Samsung and Apple, so the Pixel Watch’s pricing came as a bit of a surprise. Expect significant upgrades. These upgrades may include new size options and may impact pricing structure.

Google Pixel Watch 2: Expected new features

More size options: Pixel Watch size option is 41mm only. For many smartwatches, 41mm (or roughly equivalent) is the smaller of the two size options. It offers choice and flexibility and is one of the reasons why the Apple Watch is still a great choice between the Google Pixel Watch and the Apple Watch Series 8. The larger size option allows users to see information more clearly, especially during workouts.

Tiny bezels: The Pixel Watch is a great-looking smartwatch, but it has thick bezels that make a significant portion of the display unusable. Not incorporating a digital rotating bezel into that space is a missed opportunity. The next generation of his Pixel Watch should maximize the surface area of ​​the watch to allow users to be more productive from the wrist.

New health sensors: We hope the next Pixel Watch includes more health sensors. The Pixel Watch has a heart rate monitor and an SpO2 sensor for reading blood oxygen, and can also take an electrocardiogram to detect possible signs of atrial fibrillation, but that functionality is limited to the smartwatch. Other smartwatches and fitness trackers from last year have been more ambitious, with skin temperature sensing on the latest Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch lineups and electrodermal activity on the Fitbit Sense 2. I’m reading.

Longer battery life: In our tests, the Pixel Watch dropped 20% per hour on GPS-based activity tracking. The 24-hour battery life wasn’t great. To make matters worse, the battery died overnight and interfered with my sleep tracking data. Ideally, the Pixel Watch 2’s battery life should last close to 2-3 days, depending on GPS usage and features like always-on display and LTE connectivity. Both Samsung and Apple have improved their smartwatch battery life estimates, so Google should do the same next time.

More articles from Tom’s Guide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-pixel-watch-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos