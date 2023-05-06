Google software engineer jumps from New York HQ, commits second employee suicide in 2023





A 31-year-old senior software engineer at Google died after jumping from its New York City headquarters on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

According to authorities, the man jumped from the 14th floor of the building around 11:30 pm on the same day. Police received multiple calls reporting an unconscious person near the 111 Eighth Ave building and found the man when officers arrived on the scene and took him to Bellevue Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival. A handprint was found near the edge of the outdoor terrace on the 14th floor, but there was no indication that there was a video of the incident or a suicide note left by the victim.

The discovery of the senior software engineer, whose name has not been released as family members are being notified, comes just months after another Google NYC employee was found dead in an apparent suicide. As reported in February, authorities confirmed that his Google employee Jacob Pratt, 33, died while searching his apartment in Chelsea, Manhattan. He hanged himself in what appeared to be suicide. His LinkedIn page indicated that he was the leader of the company’s partnerships.

Google cut 12,000 jobs in January, according to NPR. The job cuts represent approximately 6% of the company’s workforce worldwide. Meanwhile, the company’s CEO Sundar He Pichai received a huge payday of $226 million last year. For comparison, he received $6.3 million for his job as CEO in 2021. Google did not comment on Pichai’s huge payday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.complex.com/life/a/backwoodsaltar/google-engineer-jumps-to-death-in-nyc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos