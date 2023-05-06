Paving the Way for Peace – Opinions





In March, he represented Startup Nation Central at the N7 Initiative Conference on Agriculture, Food and Water Security in Abu Dhabi. There he spent a week, together with his 70 sector experts and new friends from Muslim countries across the region, working on practical, doable projects that address our common challenges. held a workshop on

While I was there, my colleague was in Manama, Bahrain, hosting the first bilateral innovation conference with over 450 Bahrainis, a delegation of Israeli startups and other GCC representatives. , health tech, water tech, fintech, and more. Another colleague of mine, also from Start-Up Nation Central, was in Morocco planning cooperation between the Israeli and Moroccan water technology sectors and discussing the exchange of human capital.

This week, in Morocco, I attended a special event that brought together women business leaders from across the region for a joint dialogue on pressing issues of common concern. This snapshot would have sounded like fiction 20 years ago. A dream ten years ago was impossible just three years ago.

The Abraham Accords set the stage for these opportunities and are perhaps the most important geopolitical event in the Middle East in the last two decades. Some even call them tectonic.

The accord, a collection of trilateral normalization agreements signed just three years ago between the United States, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and joined shortly thereafter by Morocco and Sudan, has created a new normal for cooperation. I was. region.

From left to right: Jeff Hart, Executive Chair of the Climate Solutions Awards; Laura Gilinski, Vice President of Philanthropic Partnerships at Start-Up Nation Central; Emily Levy-Shochat, Chair of Environmental Science Committee at KKL; The Efrat Duvdevani Perez Peace Center (Credit: EYAL MARILIUS) The Abraham Accords brought an era of peace and prosperity to the Middle East

The vision behind the agreement was to bring peace and prosperity to the Middle East. In a short period of time, 82% year-on-year increase in trade between Israel and its members, free trade agreements signed (another underway), exchange of delegations focused on innovation and technology cooperation was seen. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining cross-border academic exchanges.

Accord succeeds in building resilient relationships as it has become a vehicle for innovation and technology to drive solutions to shared challenges in the region. As a start-up nation, Israel is home to over 7,300 innovative companies and start-ups. The ecosystem is supported by accelerators, incubators, technology transfer offices, and government regulations and incentives.

Countries in the region are transforming, investing billions in developing knowledge-based economies and their own entrepreneurial sectors. They acknowledge that Israel’s journey over the past 30 years has been remarkable and offers opportunities to bring real benefits to the local economy.

Additionally, Israel’s climate technology sector is growing exponentially. Investments in water, energy, agriculture and food security have consistently increased in the face of global macroeconomic conditions, reaching nearly US$6 billion in 2022. Climate change impacts such as sandstorms, floods, heat waves and droughts have become typical, threatening access to clean water and food.

The author is the Director of Innovation Diplomacy at Startup Nation Central.

