Google Chat update enhances message context with new Quote Reply feature





Chats will be much easier to follow in the future.

Over the years, Google Chat has evolved and expanded its capabilities. Users can now communicate with each other using direct messages, group chats, and conversation spaces. While things are pretty straightforward in general, it can get difficult to keep up with conversations, especially when there are many users and messages in the same space. Introduced a new feature that allows you to “quote previous messages when”. This should provide better context for future chats.

The update was announced on the Google Workspace blog. If you’re unfamiliar with how this feature works, users will be able to select a message to reply to directly, and see the original message and reply together in chat. You can see an example of this in the image below. Users no longer have to scroll through lines of text just to keep up with the conversation. The new Quote Reply feature puts the important parts of the conversation in the forefront, making it easier to keep up with chats, even when so much is going on.

Now, if any of the above sounds familiar, it’s because this feature has been in most messaging services for quite some time. If you’ve ever used Slack, WhatsApp, or Line, chances are you’ve come across this feature and likely find it useful and use it every day. It’s been available on other platforms for years, but I’m still glad it’s finally arrived in Google Chat because Quote Reply really revolutionized the way we have conversations in chat.

This feature is available for all Google Workspace, classic G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, and personal accounts on web and mobile. The update is currently rolling out to users on the Rapid Release track, and will start rolling out to users on the Scheduled Release domains on May 18th. At the latest, the feature is expected to roll out in his early June.

