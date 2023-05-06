Photographer Corky Lee featured in AAPI Heritage Month Google Doodle – ARTnews.com





The late photographer, journalist and activist Young Kwok “Corky” Lee was featured on a Google Doodle on Friday to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Illustrations on the homepage feature lifelong New Yorkers who passed away in 2021, Nikon cameras in hand, surrounded by various scenes of Asian-Americans pointing their lenses at them, often historically marginalized. I felt a special consideration for the community.

For nearly 60 years, Lee’s photography has become a record of the diversity and nuances of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities as they evolve and grow in New York City and other cities in the United States. Born in Queens, Lee was self-taught as a photographer, but his documentation of protests, rallies, demonstrations, festivities such as Lunar New Year, and other everyday events has been published in numerous publications, including his Time magazine, The New York Times, and The Village. It has been published in countless publications. Voice, New York Post, Associated Press.

One of Lee’s most notable photos is when he captures young Chinese-American Peter Yu being dragged away by police. In 1975, Yew witnessed a 15-year-old boy being beaten by a police officer for alleged traffic violations. When he tried to intervene, he was then severely beaten. Yew was also charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. A week after her assault, thousands of Chinatown residents spurred photos of Lee to protest the growing police violence in their neighborhood.

Lee’s community involvement also included his work through the Basement Workshop organization, the first Asian-American political and arts organization in New York City, active from 1970 to 1986.

In honor of Lee’s achievements as a photographer and activist, New York City Mayor David Dinkins proclaimed May 7, 1993, “Corky Lee Day.” Lee’s work has been the subject of two documentaries. Not on the Menu: Corky Lee’s Life and Work (2013) and Photo Justice: Corky Lee His Story (2022).

Lee’s belief in the importance of capturing Asian Americans included a recreation of a famous photograph showing the completion of the transcontinental railroad at the Promontory Summit in Utah in 1869. Lee noticed that the Chinese workers who built the railroad were not included. in the image. In 2002, Lee gathered and organized relatives of his 1860s Asian-American and Chinese railroad workers, and had them pose just like in the 1869 photograph. In 2014, to mark his 145th anniversary of his original, he created another photo, which he called “Photographic Justice.”

Lee was also an active member of the New York Chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) and actively mentored young photographers and journalists. He also frequently donated framed prints of his work to annual fundraising auctions during his AAJA national conventions. Last year, the New York chapter of AAJA also established his $5,000 Photojournalism Fellowship named after Lee.

