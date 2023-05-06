Google Pixel 7a price leaked before launch





After months of speculation and rumors, Google has finally confirmed the launch of an affordable variant of the Pixel 7 series Google Pixel 7a. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7a will launch on May 11, 2023 during the Google I/O event, which is scheduled to start on his May 10th. Like the previous Avatar, the Google Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a is expected to feature the flagship. like, a new Tensor chipset, and better camera capabilities at a lower price point than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Surprisingly, ahead of launch, a new leak has revealed the expected price of the Google Pixel 7a. Here are the expected prices for the Pixel 7a:

Google Pixel 7a price (expected)

MySmartPrice reports that the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 7a has an estimated price of S$749, which equates to around S$46,000. This leaked pricing information only applies to the 128GB model, and there is currently no information about other variants.

It’s worth noting that the leaked information came from a Singapore-based retailer.If the leak is accurate, the Pixel 7a could be more expensive than the Pixel 6a when it launched. there is.

Wondering which mobile to buy?

At this price, what does it have to offer?

Google Pixel 7a specs and features you might get

Based on previous leaks and rumors, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s an impressive upgrade from the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz display. Additionally, similar to the Pixel 7 series, his affordable Pixel smartphone could feature the in-house Tensor G2 chipset.

As for photography, the Pixel 7a is expected to feature an upgraded camera with a 64MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, it is expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies.

However, it is important to wait until May 11th when the official announcement will be made before drawing any conclusions.

