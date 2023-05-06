Google and Samsung partner to fix one of Android’s biggest annoyances





One of the biggest issues with Android is how different devices handle background services. While Google has a set of guidelines on how to handle background processes, Android manufacturers have fine-tuned their behavior to improve device battery efficiency. In most cases, this breaks the intended behavior of the app and results in poor user experience. At I/O 2022, the company revealed its efforts to fix background app issues on his Android. Android 14 made some changes to foreground services. Going one step further, Google announced a deeper partnership with Samsung to deliver a more consistent experience.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

In a post on the Android Developers blog, Google announced that it is partnering with Android hardware manufacturers to ensure a consistent and unified implementation of Android 14’s background APIs. Samsung was the first company to join Google’s effort, and the benefits of the collaboration will bear fruit when One UI 6.0 for Galaxy devices is released later this year.

Changes to background and foreground services in Android 14 include streamlined background operations, an optimized internal broadcast system, and new Google Play policies to restrict device and network abuse.

In its statement, the South Korean giant said that starting with One UI 6.0, “Foreground services in apps targeting Android 14 will work as intended as long as they are developed according to Android’s new Foreground Services API policy. is guaranteed,” he said. So when One UI 6.0 is released, you may not immediately realize the benefits of this partnership. But once the developer updates his app for Android 14, the experience should be much better.

Samsung has a dubious reputation as an Android manufacturer that aggressively removes background apps on its devices. Things got worse after Android 11 was released, leading to delayed notifications, inconsistent background tracking, and more.

Former Android Police editor Ryne Hager took a deep dive into how Android makers are breaking your favorite apps in the name of optimization. Therefore, Samsung working closely with Google to fix the inconsistent background service killing would be a great benefit to consumers as it would greatly improve the user experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-samsung-partner-fix-android-biggest-annoyances/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos