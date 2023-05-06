Various events and opportunities Rotorua has to offer in the excitement of Techweek





Matt Browning and Felicity Jansonius-Bidois pitch an app contest to middle school students.photo/courtesy

The Rotorua community is encouraged to participate in Techweek, the national celebration of technology and innovation, so there is a packed schedule for everyone.

Techweek (May 15-19) is a series of live, virtual and A combination of hybrid events. Physical events are held across the country, including Rotorua, while virtual events can be attended from home.

Felicity Jansonius-Bidois, Community Wellbeing Advisor for the Rotorua Lakes Council, said it was an honor to bring Techweek back to Rotorua and it was a huge community effort to make it happen.

I have reached out to various companies, organizations and individuals to coordinate an exciting range of events and opportunities for our community and have been overwhelmed by the positive response.

Our Rohe (District) has a desire to learn more and be inspired by the technology and innovation industry. There is world-class talent here and we look forward to showcasing local talent and inspiring our community.

Felicity says Tamariki and Rangatahi will be a key focus of Techweek 2023 and how they are using technology to make a difference in the world.

Since it’s also Youth Week, we’ve created a variety of events aimed at this audience, but with that said, there’s something for everyone.

Parents, teachers, and children can learn more about digital wellbeing and how to stay safe online at workshops hosted by the Digital Native Academy and Parent Center. Preschoolers can learn to code with Bebot at the Rotorua Library.

Rangatahi can submit app ideas to Triple Scoop for the chance to bring them to life. Young people can also attend her Inspiring the Future sessions. In this session, role models from technology and innovation will share their careers and learn their paths at Careers Expo.

Our community can improve their digital literacy with technology and tea sessions. New events are still being uploaded, so keep an eye on social to see what else is happening during the week.

Felicity says Techweek is an opportunity to learn and be inspired, and hopes to build momentum and make the event a staple on Rotorua’s event calendar.

Rotorua has a technology and innovation industry and we are very fortunate to be happy to share their stories, expertise and knowledge with the community.

As part of Techweek 2023, the Rotorua Lakes Council partnered with local app developer Matt Browning to host an app design competition for young people. The winning idea included support for building an app and publishing it to the community.

Secondary school students were invited to submit ideas on any of the themes of social impact, environment, business innovation, well-being, or culture.

Matt said he partnered with the council to run the competition to encourage local youth to participate in the field of technology and innovation.

He said the competition has already received nearly 20 app ideas, which is a great start.

I was excited to see the innovative ideas that the students came up with. We wanted to give the winners a valuable learning experience that will help them in their future endeavours.

Matt says Techweek showcases the amazing things happening in these dynamic and exciting sectors of Rotorua and encourages everyone to get involved.

Promoting growth in the technology and innovation sector is critical to economic development and progress. Technology and innovation are the driving forces behind many industries today, so it’s important that everyone stays at the forefront of these sectors to create opportunities for growth and development.

Involving young people in these sectors is just as important, he says.

Today’s youth are our future leaders and innovators, with ideas we never thought of. Encouraging participation in technology and innovation prepares us for tomorrow’s jobs and challenges, and allows our own leaders to see perspectives they might not have considered.

This is a role funded by Public Interest Journalism through NZ On Air.

