Google and Apple work together to tackle unwanted tracking





Google and Apple want to create specifications for technology that alerts users when they are being tracked by AirTags and similar devices.

Google and Apple have announced that they are soliciting input from industry participants and advocacy groups on a draft specification for warning users of suspected unwanted tracking. Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have said they will support the specification in future products.

The specification comprises a set of best practices and protocols for accessory manufacturers that embed location tracking capabilities into their products. Examples of these accessories are the Apple AirTag, Tile Mate and Pro, Samsung SmartTag, and Google’s expected Grogu.

The underlying principle of these tags is that anyone with a matching app and permission on their device (usually a phone) will contribute to finding the last location where the tag was detected. The idea is to tag things you worry about misplacing or losing, such as keys, laptops, or even cars, so that when you need to look for them, you can look to the app to see where they are. Finally made contact with the device. This type of communication is usually done via Bluetooth.

After several complaints and reports that these tracking devices were used to track people instead of finding lost objects, some states have banned the use of trackers to aid stalking. introduced a bill to ban it. These bills won’t stop a car thief from implanting his AirTag in an expensive car, either.

The Apple and Google specifications are intended to set a standard for apps that can detect Bluetooth trackers, alert users, and tell users how to disable them if necessary. A partnership between the two tech giants ensures this can be done from Android phones and iPhones. Earlier, Apple introduced an app called “Tracker Detect”. This makes it possible to find item trackers that are separate from their owners and compatible with Apple’s Find My network. The proposed specification allows users to find her Bluetooth trackers from different vendors in much the same way.

The draft “Datatracker” specification states that the goal is to protect individual privacy from unwanted tracking by location tracking accessories.

“Location tracking accessories offer many benefits to consumers, but like all technology, they are subject to misuse. individuals and items can be tracked unnecessarily, formalizing a set of best practices for manufacturers to allow scalable compatibility with unwanted tracking detection technologies across different smartphone platforms. and improve personal privacy and security.”

The best practices outlined in the specification are for location-enabled accessories that are small, not easily detectable, and use Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) as their transport protocol. Interested parties are invited and encouraged to consider and comment over the next three months. After the comment period, Google and Apple will partner to address the feedback and release a production implementation of the Unwanted Tracking Alerts specification by the end of 2023, with support for future versions of Android and iOS.

Malwarebytes will remove all remnants of ransomware and prevent re-infection. Want to learn more about how we can help protect your business? Get your free trial below.

try it now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2023/05/google-and-apple-take-initiative-to-address-unwanted-tracking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos