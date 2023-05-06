Who will win the AI ​​race? Open source, not Google or Microsoft, says senior Google engineer





The race among tech giants is reaching new heights with the dawn of the generative AI era, with some even declaring it an AI war. From the outside, Microsoft appears to be at the forefront, thanks to the sheer number of generative AI-powered products like Bing Chat and Image Creator. Google, on the other hand, has yet to launch a standalone generative AI product or plug its technology into its biggest product, Google Search, but it doesn’t look too far behind.

However, a senior software engineer at Google argues that search engines should fear not Microsoft or OpenAI, but open source.

Luke Sernau, senior software engineer at Google and founder of Better Engineering, says in the docs that neither Google nor OpenAI are in a position to win the AI ​​arms race. He suggested that Google’s rivalry with OpenAI is distracting the company from the rapid development of open source technology. Of course we are talking about open source.

Sernau’s statement was part of a document published on Google’s Internet system in early April. Since then, it has been shared thousands of times among Googlers, according to a report citing a person familiar with the matter. On May 4, the document was published by his SemiAnalysis, a consulting firm, and has since been circulating in Silicon Valley.

no secret sauce

When it comes to large language models, Metas LLaMA seems to be a favorite of the open source community. Released in February, Meta claims that the model outperforms GPT-3 in many tasks such as natural language processing and sentiment analysis. Customizable weights also make it much more adaptable and run on less powerful hardware, making it more developer-friendly.

But LLaMA isn’t the only developer-friendly LLM, and Sernau clearly recognizes this.

Our model still has a slight advantage in terms of quality, but the gap is closing surprisingly quickly. The open source model is faster, more customizable, more private, and has better features. They’re doing something with the $100 and $13 billion parameters that we’re struggling with at $10 million and $540 billion. And they’re doing it in weeks, not months.

There are no secret sauces, writes Sernau. Our best hope is to learn from and collaborate with what others are doing outside of Google.

He also suggested that clients would be reluctant to pay for models with limitations when other high-quality models were available for free.

Giant models are holding us back

The number of parameters has often been touted as the main determinant of accuracy. However, training his LLM with hundreds of billions of parameters requires significant computing resources, which leads to high costs and energy consumption. Running such models is also very expensive.

Sernau suggests that huge models are slowing Google down. Now that we know what is possible with a parameter regime of less than 20B, we should make a small variant rather than an afterthought.

To put things into perspective, engineers cite the Vicuna-13B, models like these struggle at $10 million and $540 billion doing things at $100 and $13 billion parameters. said. He added that if smaller models that are cheaper to update iterate faster, larger models are less capable in the long run.

Sernau pushed Google to tighten its open source policy.

OpenAI is not the problem after all. They make the same mistakes we do in their stance on open source, and their ability to maintain their dominance is inevitably questioned. As long as you can eventually surpass them. In this regard, he concluded, at least we can make the first move.

