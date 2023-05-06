Google Search could soon bring about a massive transformation in AI





The emergence of AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT has caused a huge ripple in technology and adjacent sectors. Microsoft appears to be taking the lead with its heavy investment in ChatGPT, which has resulted in Bing-powered chatbots, but Google dominates this highly competitive field with Bard. It’s making its own moves to stand out.Just days before Google I/O 2023, a new report was released providing insider insight into the company’s plans for the future of Google Search. It’s a revamped list of search results filled with social media posts, short video content, and engaging AI-based conversations. .

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

A new Wall Street Journal report says Google is moving away from traditional lists of search results on the web.This currently supports links, images and even[他の人も質問],[関連検索]etc. The idea is to revamp Google Search as we know it, making it more “visual, snackable, personal and human,” according to internal Google documents reviewed by the WSJ. .

Several new AI features will reportedly be unveiled at Google I/O next Wednesday. Among them is a conversational AI program codenamed “Magi.” The New York Times was originally known for revealing the project’s secret name in April, but the WSJ said the company called a “large group of employees” ahead of the I/O and Magi’s It says it has tested functionality.

A company spokesperson told the WSJ that search has always been a “rapidly evolving field,” and these new additions are a long-term goal of integrating more AI and visual attributes like short videos into search results. said that it is part of the goal

Documents seen by the WSJ suggest that Google plans to implement at least some of these changes to search this year, but didn’t specify when. However, the content you see within search results is not limited to Google’s services such as YouTube, and may even include swiping through endless streams of TikTok videos.

On the other hand, the conversational aspects of AI built into Google Search will likely encourage people to ask more follow-up questions. The goal seems to be to enhance search results by helping people find answers to questions they couldn’t find in traditional search results. In the words of his unnamed Google executive in an internal document, “More than an answer, it helps you when you don’t have the right answer.”

More notably, these documents reveal the company’s intent to provide search results and literacy tools with the necessary attribution to “enable trust” for site owners to use their content. .

Google is already working to implement AI in some of its existing services, such as Messages, albeit without the bard branding, and its conversational chatbot also got the ability to code last month.

Based on this development, Google I/O is going to be pretty busy for the company. There are a number of announcements planned for the event, including our favorite, the Pixel Fold, announced this week. However, pricing and exact availability details will be shared by Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-search-ai-magi-io-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos