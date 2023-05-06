7 takeaways from Sentech Africa Tech Week





Cape Town SenTec Africa Tech Week 2023 ushered in an exciting new chapter in the continent’s innovation conversation with over 400 guests at the Century City Conference Center in the host city of Cape Town. These guests were treated to deep thoughts on solutions to Africa’s many problems from his 60 expert speakers who shared knowledge and insights from specific areas.

get in the mood

Computers have made me a musician. Musician, tech CEO and innovator will.i.am chats with her Leanne Manas in the continent’s first interview via hologram.

This talk was powered by Proto, the world’s first holographic communications platform, born out of the NFT revolution as a way to enable 3D visuals in the home. will.i.am takes the stage from his studio in Los Angeles to set the tense tone for his two days of intelligent exploration of the unique technological moments facing the world today. bottom.

Whatever we built, it all went through the human mind. But we were now at a crossroads filtered by AI with its own algorithmic biases. Many people’s jobs are at stake, including mine. You can’t make music today the way you did in 1993. Can we participate in mitigating that future threat? Yes. We are in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, which has forced us to use current tools and technologies to create new things in new ways.will.i.am

Susan Oh, technologist and conference co-host, offered her perspective on the impact of AI, a topic that dominated the conversations at Sentech Africa Tech Week. She envisions a future where anything that can be automated becomes depreciating and anything that cannot scale like human intelligence trades at a premium.

Mondi Gungubele, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, has expressed concern about the government’s concern that citizens may be ill-prepared for the current pace of progress in the tech world.

Human capital needs to be built because too many South Africans are not working. Our strategy as a government is to train young people in data science, robotics and cloud computing.Minister Gungmere

change in perception

Africa’s unemployment problem is well documented and the continent’s citizens have never been taken seriously in the field of innovation. Africa has been seen as a consumer, but that must change , Sentech CEO Mlamli Booi said in a passionate keynote, reminding the audience that despite the challenges, we are all fortunate to live in an era of limitless opportunities. I got

He also touched on the transformative potential of technology if used correctly in Africa. This is of particular interest to his Sentech, whose role is to combine private and public solutions and establish President Ramaphosa’s dream smart his village his utopia.

The smart cities and smart villages that the government has established development and selection criteria for have not materialized since the president first mentioned them as a focal point of the country in his 2020 national address, but Sentech has whispered to the audience that they ensured that it was implemented.

Silicon Valley didn’t start the way it does now. Now is the time to sow and cultivate the seeds of innovation that will help build the technology of tomorrow.Muramuri Booey

Boois colleague Marlon Finnis, Interim Executive of Sentech’s Managed Infrastructure Business, highlighted several obstacles facing tech entrepreneurs, noting that the pace of regulation has lagged far behind the pace of innovation. I lamented that This disconnect between government response and government needs is a major limiting factor for the tech industry and a major concern for investors like Newton Partners co-founder Llew Claasen.

In a lively panel discussion with fellow VCs and incubators, he explained that growth in Africa cannot be expected without creating a sustainable environment for start-ups and SMEs to scale within continental boundaries. bottom. Investors all agreed to seek the path to the stifling regulatory environment of least resistance.

starting with education

In a lively debate about the role of technology in the future of African education, Shirley Eadie, head of educational innovation at the National Education Collaboration Trust, cannot speak for the future.

Hosted by Odin Education, the panel discussion was headed by Ajit Gopalakrishnan, who generously offered his comments on the state of education on the African continent.

Looking at how far generative AI has come, I think it was a mistake to focus on coding like we did a few years ago. I don’t expect coding to last long. Most things will be done by AI. – Ajit Gopalakrishnan

His further thoughts on what he calls mental state capture, where Africans are taught to follow and not think for themselves, are the main reason why Africa has not been the leader in the technological revolution. The rest of the panel reluctantly agreed that the current model of education needed to change from passing on and testing knowledge to teaching skills.

But the issue of education is not limited to South Africa, nor is it limited to schools.

Mactar Seck, Technical Director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, shared insights from the continent on how ill-prepared Africa is for the challenges ahead. Education on cybersecurity is key to making connectivity accessible to young people, he said.

Digital technology is still a very small share of the GDP of African countries. We need to find ways to unlock that potential and define the new jobs and opportunities we need so governments have a clear investment picture. – Machter Sech

Access to the digital age

Sentech Africa Tech Week broke away from the philosophical debate at the highfalutin of standard tech conferences when it pivoted to consumer solutions whose conversations impact everyday life.

A panel discussion outlining the landscape of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming content emphasized the importance of telling authentic African stories to keep a rich cultural heritage alive. They also need to take ownership of the content creation and distribution channels so that these stories can be told truthfully.

This data will also help increase the diversity of generative AI training models, ultimately benefiting the continent.

IMS Ventures Chairman Lonwabo Sambula also touched on another area that directly impacts South Africans: the digitization of the taxi industry.

The taxi industry is not looking for digital solutions, it wants to formalize the economy that exists. Taxis are operated for those without access to the formal economy. – Lonwabo Sambra

His words emphasized the need for local solutions to local problems that are sensitive to unfolding situations. The FairPay solution is endorsed by the taxi industry to not only provide solutions for taxi operators and drivers, but also the convenience of taxis. Customers and taxi ranks throughout the business ecosystem.

Africa Tech Week founder and event organizer CEO Ralph Fletcher perfectly sums up the importance of dialogue at Sentech Africa Tech Week, saying these forums open supply chains and foster networking and communication. said to help.

We’ve seen our media colleagues disrupted by technology. If we didn’t do something, we would be left behind if startups didn’t connect with each other and suffer the same fate.

Sentech Africa Tech Week 2023 exposed many in the tech industry to both the advanced concepts that drive rapid change and the everyday problems that find solutions through collaboration and communication.

-end-

About Africa Tech Week

Africa Tech Week is a technology conference, exhibition and technology awards ceremony. It focuses on educating South Africa and other African countries on the challenges and opportunities presented by drafting sound plans and policies for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. African Tech Week also recognizes and rewards companies on the continent that have demonstrated excellence in the field of innovative product development. The current breakthrough speed has no historical precedent.

