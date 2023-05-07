Leveraging technology-driven innovation to strengthen India’s fight against tuberculosis





India has been battling tuberculosis for decades and the disease claims thousands of lives each year. Government efforts have indeed made remarkable progress, but there are still major gaps in the tuberculosis treatment continuum in terms of diagnostic accuracy and specificity, treatment timeliness, and prevention efficacy. With its appearance, the light of hope has come into view. Globally, the World Health Organization’s TB Eradication Strategy aims to reduce tuberculosis incidence by 80% and deaths by 90% by the target year of 2030. By 2025, he will reduce tuberculosis deaths by 95%. Challenges However, there are many challenges in achieving these goals. One of the major problems is that many tuberculosis cases go undetected or are misdiagnosed. Many people also fail to complete treatment, leading to worsening disease and the development of drug resistance. Finally, there is a lack of access to quality healthcare for tuberculosis patients. This includes access to point-of-care diagnostics and availability of trained medical professionals. The role of technology Accelerating the pace of timely and accurate diagnostics is essential, and technology-driven innovation can play a pivotal role in overcoming these limitations. For example, AI-powered algorithms can help diagnose tuberculosis more accurately and quickly than traditional methods such as manual screening. This is especially useful in areas where there are few trained health care workers and where misdiagnosis rates are high. Additionally, digital tools can be used to improve treatment adherence and track patient progress. Such innovations, which combine diagnostic accuracy, facilitate access among underserved communities, and expand the reach of personalized treatment, hold great promise. However, a key requirement for technology to tackle TB is that patient capital play a catalytic role in funding its development and in piloting and adopting new technologies. Moreover, close cooperation with governments is desperately needed. This allows the innovations developed to be incorporated into national health programs to achieve true sustainable results. Applying the power of technology to combat tuberculosis Extensive research over the years has revealed the current state of tuberculosis. Diagnostic procedures for tuberculosis have undergone a major transformation over the years, from traditional methods to nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) and the widely accepted active case finding (ACF) approach. But robust diagnostic solutions that take into account diverse individual conditions and the curation of appropriate treatment and care regimens are a need of the hour.It is at this point that technology can intervene. For example, the use of artificial intelligence (artificial intelligence) could greatly improve the accuracy and speed of tuberculosis diagnosis, facilitating affordable and accessible care among underserved communities. Training front-line medical professionals to effectively use these tools for their communities can help patients better manage their care process. Technology-driven diagnostic innovations can also enhance the report generation process, which in turn provides patients with appropriate treatment plans for their symptoms. These smart tools also help reduce the burden on healthcare workers and support local and national disease surveillance. However, what is lacking in such state-of-the-art solutions to transform the tuberculosis treatment pathway is the ability to accelerate the development of innovations, drive the generation of evidence in terms of clinical validation, and address potential population-scale impacts. Patient capital that can facilitate pilot deployments to demonstrate. of these innovations. In addition to patient capital, the other missing cog is seamless collaboration with governments, which impacts the scale of implementation. Traditional and philanthropic funders can play a key role in addressing these needs gaps and finding such game-changing innovations. In doing so, accuracy, affordability, scale, and long-term potential for impact are what these funders must seek. They should look for solutions that have been tested in real-world settings/low-resource care settings and have shown positive results. You have to make sure it’s aligned. Enhanced collaboration with government and public health ecosystems Active collaboration with various stakeholders within the ecosystem will help address needs in line with national TB priorities, such as proactive case finding and sample transport. helped identify. Continued collaboration with and early government buy-in are key to the success of these solutions. Because it helps ensure that innovation reaches everyone who needs it. Additionally, the public healthcare ecosystem can help promote the use of these tools and ensure their integration into existing healthcare systems. For example, government support to encourage proactive screening of patients using AI-based cough screening could normalize treatment-seeking at an early stage, eliminate stigma, and nip the disease in the bud early. increase. Digital innovation can also strengthen the backbone of national databases through data mobility. This allows AI tools to parse raw data and generate specific insights that government stakeholders can use to strategize appropriate interventions. Additionally, creating a strong feedback loop can greatly improve the patient experience and knowledge sharing across the industry. Conclusion Looking to the future, technology-driven innovations have great potential to revolutionize the way tuberculosis is fought and enhance healthcare in India. However, these tools are powerful enough to be accessible. Harness the power of science and technology to improve continuity of TB care as we move closer to the goal of eradicating TB nationally and globally, and work together to ensure that no one is left behind in accessing these life-saving tools. need to work on it.

The views of the authors are personal and do not necessarily represent the views of the website.

Neetha Joy is Director of ACT and leads the ACT For Health portfolio, working closely with innovators, nonprofits and the public sector to accelerate the adoption of private innovations in public health. Prior to joining ACT, she had nearly 10 years of experience in investment banking, most recently at Goldman’s where she was an executive in the Sachs Securities division where she was a director. Prior to joining GS, she worked for UBS as a Fixed Income Sales Representative in Mumbai and Singapore.

Madhav Joshi is Chief Executive Officer of India Health Fund, an initiative of Tata Trusts and Global Fund. The fund aims to accelerate the control and elimination of epidemics by de-risking the development of technology-driven solutions that help improve diagnostic outcomes. Treatment and prevention, and strengthening primary care.Madhav previously led the Indian primary care business at Pfizer and has also led innovation at Abbott, which focuses on emerging markets. Madhav is an alumnus of Sri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi and his IIM, Calcutta.Previous articleTop CSR Projects in Kochi

