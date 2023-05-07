How to fix music not playing on Google Home and Nest Audio speakers





Google Home and Nest Audio products are great to have around your home. Whether you’re setting timers and alarms, answering questions, or controlling smart home products, these speakers are incredibly useful.

One of our favorite features is the ability to easily use your speakers to play music from Spotify and other music streaming sources. When you’re feeling better, just say, “OK Google, stream my discoveries every week,” and you’ll enjoy a new song while you prepare dinner.

However, it doesn’t always go smoothly. If your Google Home is randomly not working, follow these tips to troubleshoot.

Restart your Google Home speaker

There’s a reason every tech support person asks you to turn the power off and on as the first point of contact when troubleshooting a problem like this.

If you’re happily singing along and notice your Google Home speaker suddenly stops playing music, you may need to restart it.

The easiest way to do this is to turn it off at the wall or unplug it and turn it back on. Unplug he recommends waiting 60 seconds and then plugging it back in.

Alternatively, you can do this from the Google Home app.

Open the Google Home app Scroll down until you find Local devices connected to your account Tap the device you’re having trouble with Tap the gear icon in the top right Select Device info from the next menu Three dots Tap Menu and select Restart

Wait for your Google Home speaker to turn off and then on again to see if the issue is resolved.

Unlink/link music services

Problems playing music on your Google Home or Nest Audio speaker may be due to the service itself being down. We recommend checking your muiisic settings and linking or unlinking and relinking your preferred music provider.

do this:

Open the Google Home app Click the settings gear icon in the middle of the screen (or tap your profile picture[Google アシスタントの設定]Tap)[音楽]Find and tap Settings Select and link your default music service (e.g. Spotify)

It turns out that if you’re having trouble with things like Spotify playing music on your Google Home speaker, you can pay to unlink and reconnect that service. Alternatively, you can select “No default provider”. This plays well when the device is shared by multiple people in the household.

try another music source

If you find that there is a problem with your chosen music source, it’s worth investigating whether it’s a Google problem or a specific service problem. For example, if you have a problem with Spotify refusing to play, you can try playing a radio station via TuneIn Radio and see if you have the same problem there. If not, the problem may be with Spotify instead of Google, and there may be another fix for it.

On the other hand, if the problem occurs no matter what you try to play, it’s probably a different problem, and it could be something as simple as not having enough signal on your Google Home speaker. In that case you can try:

Reboot your home Wi-Fi router Move your Google Home/Nest Audio speaker closer to your router Turn it off and back on Cast Spotify on Google Home instead

If you can’t play music on your Google Home speaker when requested by voice, it’s worth considering other options. For example, you can cast music from your preferred apps instead.

Spotify allows this via Spotify Connect, but other apps also make it relatively easy to cast music to your Google Home speaker — Amazon Prime Music and YouTube Music make it easy.

Open the app of your choice and the song you want to play and look for the small cast option on the screen. Tap it and select Google Home speaker from the options. This will start playing music through your speakers, allowing you to control the music directly from your phone.

try clearing the cache

If casting music directly from the app of your choice doesn’t resolve the issue, the issue may be with the app itself, not the Google Home speaker. If so, it might be worth clearing the cache.

On Android phones, you can clear the cache of certain apps and clear memory to get rid of issues that may be causing playback issues. For example, if the problem is with Spotify, follow these steps:

Open your phone and go to settings Scroll down the settings list and look for the storage option Search the list of apps and find Spotify Tap the app then marked Clear cache Find and tap the button

You may need to sign in again, but after reloading Spotify, try casting again and see if it works.

