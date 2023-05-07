WiMi Hologram Cloud Innovates in 6G Technology Development





No. 25 Institute of China’s No. 2 Aerospace Science and Industry Research Institute Completes China’s First Real-Time Wireless Transmission Experiment of Terahertz Orbital Angular Momentum, Achieves Major Technological Breakthrough, Provides Important Guarantee and Support I know you provided. Development of 6Gin China.

An important breakthrough in 6G technology

In this experiment, a high-precision spiral phase plate antenna was used to achieve four different beam modes in the 110 GHz frequency band, complete 100 Gbps wireless real-time transmission over a 10 GHz transmission bandwidth, and maximize bandwidth utilization. It has been reported to become

Terahertz communication is recognized by the global telecommunications industry as a key technology for realizing the 6G vision. Prior to this, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously to open up the “terahertz” spectrum for his future 6G network service so that innovators can test his 6G technology.

Compared to 5G, the communication capacity of 6G will be more than 10 times. The evolution from 5G to 6G is a process from all interconnections to “all intelligent connections, digital twins”, ultimately realizing a three-dimensional connection between the physical world, the virtual world and people. . Today, when 5G technology has just become popular, China has taken the lead in achieving major technological breakthroughs in her 6G technology, which will undoubtedly bring new vitality to the global communications revolution.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is accelerating the development of 6G and exploring market opportunities.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the ministry will focus on and improve the information and communications industry to ensure its support for high-quality economic and social development. One is to consolidate the infrastructure of digital facilities. First, China will study and introduce policies and measures to promote the coordinated development of new information infrastructure and promote the integrated development of new infrastructure.

Second, China will accelerate innovation in the technology industry. Accelerate breakthroughs in key core technologies such as 6G, optical communication, and quantum communication, and strengthen research and development of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital twinning. Third, the team deepens the application of industrial integration. They will strongly promote the integrated application of 5G and other next-generation information and communication technologies in vertical industries, information consumption, and people’s lives.

Judging by the latest progress, after 5G, China still leads the world in 6G technology. In this new era, 6G technology will lead the global communication revolution, bringing more convenience and intelligence to human life. 6G will drive the telecommunications industry chain to enhance the degree of scientific research breakthroughs, increase capital expenditures and broaden market prospects.

Research firm Market Research Future expects the global 6G market to exceed $340 billion by 2040, with a compound annual growth rate of 58.1%. The company believes China will become one of the world’s largest 6G markets, with nearly 50% of his 6G patent applications worldwide coming from China, ranking first.

WiMi advances the 6G era

6G technology is still in the early research stage, but with the deepening development of the 6G industry, it is expected that satellite Internet, high-speed wireless transmission, network and data center energy saving fields will meet new development opportunities. . WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) is a technology company with the advantage of a deep technological foundation, which has long accelerated the layout of humanoid robots, 5G, space, quantum computing and other cutting-edge fields. understood. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is comprehensively promoting the research and development of 6G application technology, and the arrival of 6G waves will undoubtedly become part of the pie.

6G is the inherent integration of communications, computing, perception, artificial intelligence, blockchain, security, satellites, and other technologies. It will become the command tower of the digital economy and exert a very strong driving force in the development of digital industrialization and industrial digitization. Therefore, WiMi’s 6G technology will promote the development of the digital economy and provide new development opportunities for all sectors. For example, in the field of education, 6G technology will improve the quality of online education, and WiMi will make quality educational resources accessible to more people. In the transportation sector, 6G technology will enable self-driving cars, making it easier for people to move around.

It is worth noting that, aiming at the hot demand of 6G communication and following the forefront of international communication technology, WiMi’s R&D team is researching 6G intelligent holographic wireless technology. A 6G intelligent holographic radio is reported to realize the reconstruction of the electromagnetic space through interferometry and computing holographic technology. On the one hand, we achieve full spatio-temporal frequency multiplexing of wireless communications at higher resolutions, and on the other hand, the fusion of imaging and perception in wireless communications. WiMi’s 6G intelligent holographic radio technology builds a new network that intelligently and efficiently interconnects people, machines and things, ultimately helping to realize the beautiful vision of “everything and its digital twin”. increase.

to sum up

6G technology is the next-generation wireless communication technology following 5G, and its transmission speed and network connection stability are faster and more stable than 5G. At present, China leads the world in 5G construction, and 6G research and development progress leads the world. Faced with huge market space and economic benefits, WiMi maintains its original aspirations as a rock and moves forward vigorously to build a win-win digital future.

In summary, China’s significant technological breakthrough in 6G technology marks China’s leading position in the global communications revolution. With this new achievement, 6G technology will bring new vitality to the global communications revolution, bringing more convenience and intelligence to human life. We look forward to ushering in a new era of 6G technology and the power of China to contribute to the global communications revolution.

