Google Pixel 7a: New leak reveals Pixel Buds pre-order bonus for new mid-range smartphone





It looks like the major French retailer is already promoting the Pixel 7a in select stores, days before Google releases the smartphone. In summary, the Pixel 7a will launch at 509 in the Eurozone, 50 more than Google is currently selling the Pixel 6a. The phones should retail for $499 and $499 respectively.

However, Fnac revealed that Google will offer a pre-order bonus worth 99. This makes the Pixel 7a more acceptable as a midrange product. As the image below shows, Fnac will include a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds with any Pixel 7a pre-order. This may be a pre-order bonus specific to Google France, but Google usually offers comparable deals in other markets. The company is rumored to offer a Pixel Watch with pre-orders for the Pixel Fold, so we suspect it will push the Pixel 7a globally in a similar fashion.

Additionally, Fnac outlines that Google’s pre-order period runs from May 10th to May 22nd. That means pre-orders will begin on a launch date that coincides with Google’s I/O 2023 keynote. Additionally, it seems likely that Google will at least wait until the fourth week of May to ship pre-orders. Incidentally, PBKreviews has already published his Pixel 7a teardown, but someone else has also shared a lengthy hands-on preview of Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone.

Alex Alderson – Senior Tech Writer – 7848 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2018

Before writing and translating for Notebookcheck, he worked for various companies including Apple and Neowin. I have a BA in International History and Political Science from the University of Leeds followed by a LL.B. You can chat on Twitter or Notebookchat.

