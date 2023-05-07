Google I/O Extended 2023 Watch Party @ Collibra, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 5:30 PM





Google I/O connects developers around the world for thoughtful discussions, hands-on learning with Google experts, a first look at Google’s latest developer offerings, and more. Join us at the Google I/O Extended 2023 Watch Party @ Collibra for live keynote presentations, discussions with local communities, and networking.

agenda

17:30: Introduction to Google’s generative AI technology

In this presentation, we’ll explore the various capabilities Google offers in terms of generative AI, its strengths and weaknesses, and how Google recommends using these technologies in production systems.

7:00 PM: Google I/O Watch Party

Watch Google Live Streams together and exchange ideas on topics!

—

hosted by

Niels Buekers, Organizer

Alex Van Boxel, GDG Organizer

Sven Hermans, Organizer

Lee Van Steerthem, Head of DevOps

He currently serves as Head of DevOps at Devoteam G Cloud, where he plans to launch and lead a new division. We focus on optimizing the development and operations ecosystem. This is strongly supported by #Google’s focus and experience on #CAMP, #DORA, #SRE and #DevOps.

The idea is to make it easier for customers to evolve and remove friction. It’s easy to understand, easy to adopt, and has direct results.

He has years of experience leading teams and driving SRE practices. It’s still very hands-on to understand the problem at hand.

I love being challenged, thinking outside the box, taking a pragmatic approach, breaking down complex problems into smaller pieces to make them understandable, and finding a balance between boldness and achievability.

Cyril Marchal, Principal Machine Learning Engineer

