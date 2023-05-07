AI’s godfather resigns and more: The Week in Reporter Reads





Jeffrey Hinton was a pioneer of artificial intelligence. In 2012, Dr. Hinton and two of his graduate students at the University of Toronto created the technology that will serve as the intellectual foundation for AI systems that tech giants believe are the key to the future.

But on Monday, he formally announced that these companies are racing toward danger in an aggressive campaign to create products based on generative AI, the technology that powers popular chatbots like ChatGPT. formally joined a chorus of critics who claim that

Dr. Hinton said he left his job at Google after more than a decade to become one of the most respected voices in the field, giving him the freedom to speak out about AI risks. Now he regrets his life’s work.

Written and Narrated by AO Scott

Gertrude Stein warned that speech is not literature. Neither are hate messages sent to TV his producer’s smartphones and hidden in redacted legal documents.

In the case of Tucker Carlson, it’s been infamous since January. Six remarks about previous episodes of political violence recently uncovered by a New York Times reporter seem literary criticism miss the point. Analysis of the text may reveal the author’s mental state and the political context in which he operates, given that it contributes to the firing from the news.

What Carlson wrote is complex and cumbersome prose. That it can even be called prose is somewhat surprising. Many of us give our phones a thumbs up to produce grammatically consistent, cleanly punctuated documents with no visible abbreviations, emojis, or autocorrect snafu.

Stacey Cowley Screenplay and Narration

Is the worst banking crisis over? It may seem strange to bring this up in the immediate aftermath of the First Republic Bank failure, the second-largest bankruptcy in U.S. history, but many industry experts believe that the once exalted lender problem is unique. said.

Investors seem to have reached that point of view, too: as the First Republic surged toward collapse and its stock price plummeted, financial markets panicked over the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature banks. It was much calmer than the mid-March that provoked it. industry.

First Republic was seized by regulators early Monday morning and sold to JPMorgan Chase. The S&P 500 stock index was little moved in trading, and JP Morgan’s shares were up about 2%.

While many banks continue to face tough economic times, no other prominent lender appears to have a similarly pressing challenge. Dozens of regional banks reported first-quarter earnings underscored that over the past few weeks, not as bleak as many investors and analysts had feared.

Written and Narrated by Michael Wilson

The nightmare terrified an old man in his late 90s. He had a dream that he fell from the sky. He woke up feeling helpless and frightened.

Veteran and auto industry executive, father and grandfather, John Wenzel recently moved into Watermark, a seniors’ apartment on Clark Street in Brooklyn Heights, a new frill and all building with Manhattan skyline views. I was. He soon became the oldest resident at the age of 99. Since his wife Alice died more than a decade before him, he had settled into quiet rhythms and only jazz records and paintings.

And suddenly, out of nowhere, these nightmares. I was worried he might have had a seizure, but his vital signs were normal. His adult daughters Emily and Abby were also concerned. Their father was always so stable and predictable that they never experienced this kind of serious anxiety.

Finding the source of the nightmare sent Mr. Wenzel and his daughters on a journey back more than 70 years. It’s the time and place he worked to deliberately leave behind his entire adult life, World War II and a trip to the skies. Italy.

Written by Noam Scheiber and John Koblin.Narrated by Noam Shiver

When the union representing Hollywood’s screenwriters unveiled its target list for contract negotiations with studios this spring, it included familiar words about compensation, but writers said they weren’t expecting an explosion of new shows. Some say that compensation has stagnated or has declined.

But far down, the document apparently took a 2023 twist. Its purpose is to regulate the use of the materials created.

Computer programmers, marketing copywriters, travel advisors, lawyers, comic illustrators, and others who were suddenly amazed at the power of generative AI can now add screenwriters.

We cannot deny the possibility that negotiations with these companies will be carried over to the next round by 2026. Creator of Parks and Recreation.

We don’t need you, he imagined contact from the other side. We have a lot of AI creating a lot of entertainment for people to enjoy.

Written by Thomas Fuller and Sharon Laflaniere | Narrated by Thomas Fuller

Last year, with the pandemic lockdown in the rear-view mirror, Whole Foods Market gambled on a gritty San Francisco neighborhood. opened a huge flagship store in

However, the store soon ran into a number of problems plaguing the region. People threatened employees with guns, knives, and sticks. They threw food, screamed, fought and tried to defecate on the floor, according to a record of 568 emergency calls over a 13-month period.

A 911 report said a man returned with a machete. Another security guard was assaulted, another said. A third report said a man took his 4-inch knife and attacked several guards and sprayed store employees with fire extinguisher foam.

When Whole Foods announced it would be closing in mid-April, citing employee safety, many in San Francisco thought it represented some of San Francisco’s most thorny issues, including a sluggish economic outlook. Whole Foods stores were supposed to cater to tech jobs and other professionals as part of a long-term downtown redevelopment plan. But it could last for years as businesses vacate their offices for remote work, falling victim to the severe decline of inner cities that began with the pandemic.

