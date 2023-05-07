Tech Pitching Stops Panthers, 11-1 Baseball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS Georgia Tech baseball ran into trouble in the first inning, but true freshman RHP Luke Schmolke decided to throw in the gems, pitting Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium’s McNeath Baseball Park. We won 11 to 1.

The Yellow Jackets (27-18, 9-13) hit a leadoff homer before walking the bases without an out in the top of the first inning. However, after the mound visit, Schmolke barreled down and allowed no more runs in the next five innings, at one point retiring 13 of the 15 batters and giving a team-leading fifth win. and Tec’s sixth straight win.

Schmolke then passed the ball to RHP Ben King, who had one hit and four strikeouts in 2.0 innings. LHP Dalton Smith then closed his final 2.0 innings with a no-hitter three strikeouts and slammed the door.

In the at-bat, Tech had 11 hits for 11 runs, led by Stephen Reed, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs. Angelo Dyspina, Jake DeLeo, and Jadin Jackson each finished with two hits, while Drew Compton had three runs, Jackson Finley had a run, and John Giesler had a double.

The Panthers (20-23, 8-12 ACC) were led by a leadoff home run by the Sky Duffs. RHP Jacques Sokol (5-3) lost as he allowed 7 runs (4 earned runs) in 3.2 innings with 6 hits.

Georgia Tech will return for Game 2 against Pitt on Saturday, May 6. The first pitch is set at 6:00 pm and will be broadcast nationally on the ACC network.

