How to network for your next tech job





Technology has had a huge impact on the types of jobs people do and how long they stay in those jobs.

In the past, I was able to keep working until retirement age, but now that has changed as my role is constantly evolving.

Networking is one way to stay ahead of the game and, especially when done with professionalism, gives you the opportunity to connect with individuals who have direct access to work, opportunities and advice.

Networking in the tech industry is essential. Positions and vacancies are often not publicly advertised and are filled or even poached on a referral basis.

Strategic networking also helps build your personal brand, leading to increased credibility and visibility. This will help when looking for a new role.

Below are some of the networking strategies you can adopt for your next tech role.

Attend tech events: The tech industry is popular for its many events, including meetups, conferences, and workshops.

Many technical professionals attend these events, making them excellent networking venues. Start a conversation with these upper management, talk about what you’re doing, and let them know you’re open to future engagement.

Join Communities: These communities are either offline communities or online communities, and when you join them you become an active participant.

Opportunities are typically shared with the community to help keep you up to date with what’s happening in your industry.

Volunteering: Whether you use your skills to contribute to an open source project or provide mentorship to others, always be open to volunteerism.

Volunteering is a great way to secure your next tech job and can help you gain new experience, exposure and credibility.

Involve people personally: Reach out to people. This will help you build relationships with recruiters and industry leaders.

It can be difficult to do so, but you can start by asking them for an interview or asking them to share their thoughts on a particular industry issue. These people are busy, so make sure you are meaningfully involved.

Establish a digital presence: This is a very important step to establish a well-structured digital presence. Follow thought leaders, leave well-structured comments on industry posts, and engage people with meaningful posts.

Having a personal website is also a step in the right direction. The website also helps you showcase your expertise and skills in a professional way, share testimonials and reviews, and list your services.

By following the networking tips above, you can increase your chances of securing your next tech job.

Remember, networking doesn’t end with just exchanging contacts. Strive to build meaningful relationships and always stay in touch as much as possible.

Setting networking goals also puts networking activities into perspective. Outline the types of people you want in your network, decide which events to attend, and follow your plan.

Also, be patient and persistent. Some people may not immediately like your involvement. Don’t get upset, keep in touch. Eventually, you’ll find someone who will recommend you if given the chance.

