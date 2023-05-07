Other Thoughts on the Google Pixel Watch





Come to think of it, the Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch aren’t direct competitors. The former is only integrated with iPhone and the latter is only integrated with Android. But just like the Pixel smartphone lineup was for the iPhone, the Pixel Watch is for the Apple Watch. And each plays a role in defining the ecosystem that Google wants or will one day compete with Apple.

Taking that idea a little further, the Pixel Watch will of course compete with the Samsung Galaxy Watch family, much like the Pixel ecosystem competes with the Galaxy ecosystem. The difference is that the parts on the more open Android side of this discussion are interchangeable. For example, you can use Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Pixel Watch.

All of this puts Google in an interesting and awkward position. On the one hand, it is Google that creates a competitive ecosystem that attracts users to its brands. But some might argue that Android already has its ecosystem, and Android’s open nature has created this Frankenstein monster with Samsung manufacturing high-quality hardware and proprietary software and services. not. So the hurdles are even higher.

But as anyone with the Pixel will admit, Google has struggled on the hardware side. And while this is no place to rehash its sordid history, the online giant has recently achieved a level of quality that I would describe as generally competitive with Apple and Samsung. It’s not there, but fans will put up with a lot. Those unfamiliar with Pixel as a brand or ecosystem will probably need more convincing.

And I’m surprised to hear that the Pixel Watch can help with that. This is just my belated reaction to the Apple Watch, which first shipped in 2015 (the year before Google shipped his first Pixel smartphone), and the Galaxy Watch, which first shipped in 2018. It’s not, but it has elements. the. It is also a unique product with unique differentiating features. The most obvious is the integration with Fitbit. And it has the same premium vibe as my Pixel 7 Pro.

There are other interesting parallels, and another way the Pixel phone/Pixel Watch dynamics mimics the iPhone/Apple Watch dynamics. For example, the display on my Apple Watch Series 8 is crisp, bright, colorful, and easily readable in any situation, so it makes sense as a sister to the latest iPhones with similarly great-quality displays. . But the Pixel Watch falls a little short in that respect.

That means it’s not super bright even with the brightness setting fixed to the highest level, but it’s bright enough to be read in a bright sun with sunglasses on. I’m having a little trouble with When you raise your wrist to wake up the display outdoors, it dims and slowly lights up to reach the maximum brightness you really need. use in that situation.

I was curious, so I checked the specs of each device to see if the Apple Watch could display brighter. Apple describes its display as an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, and Google uses an AMOLED display with DCI-P3 colors, which I should have looked into, but the short version is, Apple’s display technology provides a high refresh rate, but you can also save battery life by changing the refresh rate variable. Oddly enough, both can output up to 1000 nits which is very bright. So, given that the Pixel Watch is set to something like 2/3 of the maximum brightness when it’s fully awake, it doesn’t explain why the Apple Watch is so bright.

Let me be clear, this is no big deal. It might be a little amusing to have to wait a bit for the Pixel Watch to fully light up and the screen to be clearly visible when you lift your wrist out. But this sort of thing is honestly part of the Pixel experience. I think Pixel fans are expecting something like this.

Charging is another example.

Both the iPhone and Apple Watch charge quickly, but both the Pixel Pro 7 and Pixel Watch take a long time to charge. I’m not sure why this is the case, and I’ve expressed my dissatisfaction many times in the past. For example, the device gets very hot under certain conditions, and I think fast charging is one of them. (Slightly related to this, my boyfriend’s Pixel 7 Pro has been losing battery life faster than usual for the last two days. I don’t know why.)

But I’m starting to notice that the Pixel Watch charges slower than the Apple Watch, much slower. Must be the chipset. The Pixel Watch doesn’t use the Google chipset, it uses his Exynos 9110 SoC with a Cortex M33 coprocessor. I had a vague recollection that this chipset was a bit old, but upon doing some research I found out that it debuted in 2018. This almost certainly explains the lack of fast charging, in comparison the Galaxy Watch5 supports fast charging (the Watch4 does not) and its Exynos W920 SoC dates back to 2021 , using a much smaller manufacturing process (5 nm vs. 10 nm). It is new and offers better performance and efficiency.

I don’t know if Google was just trying to save money, but I don’t think the Pixel Watch is slow. But with an updated chipset and larger display, along with faster charging and support for popular Qi wireless charging, the Pixel Watch 2 is a big upgrade.

Anything is fine. The point of this is that the Pixel Watch is to the Apple Watch what the Pixel smartphone is to the iPhone. They’re all premium devices, and while the Apple version overall he’s better than the Pixel version, the Pixel is at least within a rough margin, they’re competitive enough. And they offer a viable alternative for those who hate Apple, or just prefer Android. I don’t have much experience with Apple’s AirPods and can’t really weigh into that part of the ecosystem, but I suspect the Google Pixel Buds family does the same for earbuds.

What this means to me is that I am pleasantly surprised by this device, as it has a lot to do with whether I choose the Pixel Watch or go back to the Fitbit Charge 5. I like the size, the display, and the functionality. There are pros and cons that I will continue to evaluate, but from my months of experience with the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch is familiar and similar in all the right ways (and bad, like a 1-day battery life). some points). It’s probably a minor step down, but again, as the Pixel almost always does. And I prefer Android and Pixel over Apple. it’s just me

