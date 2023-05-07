Google AR translation glasses: why it’s finally time to make it happen





Almost exactly a year ago, Google showed us one of the most stunning tech demos of recent times. AR glasses that can instantly translate what the wearer is saying in other languages ​​in real time. These Google Glass descendants could give us, as Google claimed, “subtitles for the world.”

Unfortunately, as is often the case with Google’s demos, there was a problem. These AR translation glasses were just an “early prototype” that Google was testing. Vaporware Alarm Bells started ringing, and Google has been worryingly silent about the concept ever since.

Unfortunately, Google’s AR translation glasses are one of the few hardware ideas of the past few years that promise to solve big problems, not small inconveniences. As Google said last year, the technology breaks down language barriers and helps deaf and hard of hearing people keep up with conversations.

But all is not lost. Google IO 2023 kicks off on May 10th, giving Google a chance to tell you how his AR translation glasses are progressing. This is an opportunity for Google to take, provided the whole concept doesn’t lose faith that it will actually come to fruition.

There is no need for Google to announce a finished consumer product or shipping date at IO 2023. Google Cemetery (opens in new tab). Fortunately, there are good reasons to think otherwise.

lost in translation

Google’s plan to give us the sci-fi dream of live translation technology actually dates back to 2017, when we introduced the original Google Pixel Buds alongside the Pixel 2. By your side”, but reality couldn’t live up to that promise.

As you can see in the demo below, even after 6 years, the process of running live translation on Google Pixel Buds Pro is still a clumsy experience. Google’s promise of his AR translation glasses is to simplify this by showing the other person’s translated response as text in front of you. It’s not about blowing into your ear and interrupting the flow.

Whether or not any tech stars worked together to make this happen remains to be seen, but increasingly fierce competition (and Google’s own research) seems to be pushing in the right direction.

Since Google demoed its AR translation glasses, we’ve seen several companies demoing similar concepts. The best so far is definitely TCL’s RayNeo X2 AR glasses and I was happy to try them out at CES 2023.

TechRadar Editor-in-Chief Matt Bolton calls the RayNeo X2s “the most compelling AR glasses proof-of-concept I’ve ever seen,” and the key demo is – you guessed it – live translation and subtitling. .

TCL RayNeo X2 are the most compelling AR translation glasses (Image credit: TCL)

There was a slight delay of two seconds between when someone started speaking and the question was translated into the text displayed at the bottom of the glass, but Matt Bolton was able to communicate with someone speaking entirely in Chinese. We were able to have a full conversation. Ideally, both people would need to wear his AR glasses to have a full conversation, but it’s a good starting point.

TCL isn’t the only company to produce prototypes of concept glasses similar to the one Google showed last year. Oppo’s Air Glass 2 beat out rivals like the Nreal Air and Viture One by offering a wireless design. That means no cables are required to pair the specs with your Oppo smartwatch or phone.

Sadly Air Glass 2 is unlikely to launch in the western market, and in fact one of the other tech giants is likely to steal the thunder of Google’s Live Translate.February 2022 (new tab Cue Meta’s squeaky left turn from the Metaverse to an interesting side-hustle, announced in 2018, creates a “universal speech translator.”

A graphic from Meta’s original blog post (opens in new tab) about their plans to create a Universal Speech Translator. (Image credit: Meta)

As the name suggests, the project aims to use machine learning and AI to give everyone, as Mark Zuckerberg claimed, “the ability to communicate with anyone in any language.” Importantly for Google’s AR translation glasses, Meta promised that “increased efficiency and simplified architecture will enable future devices such as AR glasses to achieve human-quality real-time translation.”

Meta seems to be planning to launch these AR glasses, now called Project Nazare, sometime in 2024, so there’s no doubt that Google’s move on AR translation specs is heating up. increase. Ideally, that means announcing more concrete news at Google IO 2023.

speech therapy

Is Google actually in a position to announce the development of AR translation glasses at next week’s big developer conference? , it is clear that Google Translate and languages ​​in general remain one of the key priorities.

In March, AI research scientists at Google excitedly announced more information about the Universal Speech Model (USM) (opens in new tab) at the heart of plans to build an AI language model that supports 1,000 different languages. clarified.

Described by Google as “a family of state-of-the-art speech models,” USM is already in use on YouTube, generating auto-translated captions on videos in 16 languages ​​(below), and YouTubers are It is possible to increase the audience of

(Image credit: Google)

According to Google, the AI ​​has been trained on 12 million hours of speech and 28 billion sentences of text across over 300 languages. That’s a fair amount of training data that’s expected to greatly contribute to AR translation glasses like the one Google demoed a year before him.

Unfortunately, there is little evidence that Google’s recent advancements are reflected in Google Translate. The company announced last year that it added 24 languages ​​to Translate, bringing the total supported languages ​​to 133, but rivals like DeepL (opens in a new tab) claim to be more accurate in certain languages. Its progress seems stagnant because it is so widely considered. .

Still, Google is making progress in another area, revealing in February that Translate will soon be much better at understanding context. For example, we can understand if we’re talking about ordering bass (fish) for dinner or bass (instrument) for a band.

Google says Translate will start using “the correct phrasing, local idiom, or appropriate word, depending on the intent” for a small number of supported languages, so that translated sentences match the way native speakers speak. I added that it would be

All of this sounds like the ideal foundation for AR translation glasses that work like Star Trek’s Universal Translator, a little less like the clunky, staccato experiences we’ve had in the past.

seeing is believing

Google already has a lot to talk about at Google IO 2023, from the new Google Pixel Fold to the Google Bard to a small sliver of Android 14…a big step towards making it a reality.

Google has already come under attack this year with the rise of ChatGPT, and next month it looks likely that we’ll see the highly anticipated Apple AR/VR headset at WWDC 2023. As hardware innovators, not sloth-like incumbents, we need to start turning some of our most innovative ideas into real-world objects.

(Image credit: Google)

In some ways, Google’s AR Translation Glasses feel like a perfect contrast to Apple’s mixed reality headsets.

By contrast, a simple wearable that does one thing well, or at least better than its recently launched rivals, could be the boost Google needs in a year that seems to come under attack from all sides. There is a nature. We’re looking forward to the reactions at Google IO 2023 and are keeping a close eye on our presenters’ glasses.

