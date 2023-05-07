Here’s how Google and Samsung can make Android 14 better





Android 14 is the latest version of the mobile operating system developed by the Google developer team. They’ve been working on it for months now. It will be released in the last month of 2023. However, one of the most common complaints among Android users and developers is the limitation of background apps and services. Many device manufacturers are very aggressive in blocking background apps to extend battery life. This can create an unpleasant experience for users.

To address this issue, Google has decided to work with major brands to improve the user experience on their devices. Samsung, in particular, has already agreed to this collaboration. Starting with One UI 6.0, foreground services in apps for Android 14 work as expected if they are developed according to Google’s new OS API policy.

Google and Samsung work together to improve Android 14 user experience

Google made three changes in Android 14 Developer Preview 1. These changes are intended to make it easier for developers to create applications that work consistently across Android devices. The first change is the new requirement to declare a foreground service type and request specific permissions. The second change is a new type of user-initiated data transfer job. The third change is a new Google Play rule to ensure proper use of foreground services and user-initiated data transfer processes.

We’ll have to wait until early next year for One UI 6.0 to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. With the release of Android 14, users can expect an improved experience with background apps and services. The same goes for improved consistency across different Android devices.

Another significant change in Android 14 is the introduction of a new mobile payment system. The system allows users to make payments with their mobile phones using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. It also integrates with popular payment providers such as Google Pay and PayPal. Make it easy for your users to make secure payments.

