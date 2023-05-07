The key relationship between sustainability and cloud technology





It’s no secret that cloud technology has done wonders for the tech industry in general, and the computing, storage, and communications industries in particular. Its effectiveness is almost impossible to doubt, but it is almost certain that cloud technology will have to prove its effectiveness when it comes to protecting the environment and saving energy as well in early 2023. . under.

Electricity prices are rising not only in Israel. This is a global phenomenon due in particular to the critical shortage of coal and as a result there is a worldwide need to develop energy saving solutions (such as using solar energy). At the same time, a major international effort to reduce carbon emissions to protect the environment and slow the rate of ozone depletion is to reduce the use of coal-based energy and use industrial production methods to reduce greenhouse effects. We are promoting. gas discharge.

How does cloud technology relate to all of the above? Under a new buzzword covering the subject of cloud sustainability or green cloud, global research firm Gartner has published a new report on One explains: , environmental and social systems, and this means operating, managing and consuming cloud services in a sustainable manner. A recent report by his Accenture, a consulting firm, explains: A country the size of Spain. “

Hence, the implementation of a “green cloud” policy has created an ever-increasing trend towards a corresponding reduction in demand from private clouds (cloud services managed by one company for its own needs and not shared with other companies). Migration takes place. Others) Public cloud (cloud services provided by third parties to anyone who needs it on a public internet network and subscription basis). According to Accenture, such a transition would dramatically reduce the environmental impact equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 59 million tons annually. This equates to removing 22 million of his cars from the road. That’s not all. Switching to the public cloud can reduce total costs by up to 30%-40%, especially with flexible, highly utilized and energy efficient infrastructure.

According to Gartner, by 2025, the extent of a cloud service provider’s carbon footprint will be one of the three main criteria for choosing this or that provider. environment. “Major infrastructure providers and cloud platforms have significantly increased their interest in how they can improve their environmental contribution.” Emissions within 10 years or sooner. Therefore, Gartner predicts that there will be many innovations to help all businesses measure and reduce their carbon emissions through effective use of cloud services, as well as tools that help optimize cloud costs today. said to be developed.

Unsurprisingly, leading the green revolution in cloud technology are three global providers: Amazon’s AWS, Google’s GCP, and Microsoft. First of all, Amazon is the world’s number one consumer of renewable energy, including cloud services. Renewable energy is one of the most effective ways to reduce emissions immediately, and Amazon is moving towards a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2025. According to Amazon, when a company migrates from a private cloud like his AWS to a public cloud, it sees an 88% reduction in carbon emissions as AWS data centers offer environmental economies of scale. These companies cut server capacity by 77% and cut power costs by 84%.

Google’s vision for GCP is no different. Thanks to the technological innovations that characterize all its activities, Google has built a suite of tools to help customers accurately measure their carbon emissions, as well as tools based on artificial intelligence and machine learning. “On average, Google’s data centers are twice as energy efficient as general data centers, and the computing power is five times as high as he was five years ago for the same amount of power. We hope to improve this situation further.” You can,” he claims. Google. As the last player in the top three, Microsoft’s vision is similar to that of Amazon and Google.

And how does Israel fit into this trend? A significant number of Israeli companies, large and small, operate through Amazon/Google/Microsoft cloud services, while simultaneously (and to a lesser extent No) As an emerging country, Gartner argues that Israel has great potential for innovation. Effective use of the service cloud can help all businesses measure and reduce their carbon footprint. There are already at least dozens of Israeli start-ups labeled as ‘sustainable’. This means that you are developing a product or service whose ultimate goal is zero emissions, and it is not impossible for the above trends to pave the way for success.

Lior Bialik is CIO and VP Cloud Solutions at Commit.

