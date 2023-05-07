The Google Pixel 7a price was leaked ahead of Google’s I/O event on May 10th.





Google will host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023, on May 10th. The event is expected to unveil his latest Android operating system, along with hardware launches such as the Pixel 7a, Pixel foldable phone, and Pixel tablet.

Google India has already announced a May 11th launch date for the Pixel 7a in India. The alleged price of the Google Pixel 7a has leaked online ahead of its launch. MySmartPrice reports that the 128 GB variant of the phone costs SGD749, equivalent to around S$46,000.

The report cites Singapore-based retailers as sources of information. I haven’t mentioned the phone’s other storage models.

Google Pixel 7a: what to expect

The Google Pixel 7a will be the cheaper version of the Pixel 7 series. It’s likely that it will feature more toned-down features than the Pixel 7.

The handset is designed to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and is ready to run Android 14. The smartphone is likely to get a modern camera system that combines a 64MP primary camera with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

The Google Pixel 7a is the successor to the Pixel 6a. It is rumored to come with an updated 90Hz display.

Flipkart also created a Pixel 7a microsite. New Google Pixel smartphones are coming soon. See you on May 11th,” the page reads. There is also a notification button for those who want to receive updates about their smartphone. No other details of the phone have been shared yet.

A teaser image shows what appears to be a blue variant of the Pixel 7a, with the same camera strip as the Google Pixel 7.

