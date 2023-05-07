Ukraine’s tech sector is the epitome of resilience





Agility, flexibility and adaptability, along with resilience, have become competitive advantages for Ukrainian technology companies.

Earlier this week, I was asked to deliver a message in support of Ukrainian start-ups at the 1991 Accelerator Demo Day session.

A year and a half ago, despite the multiple successes of the Ukrainian tech sector and Ukrainian start-ups, global awareness of Ukraine and its technological capabilities and potential was very low worldwide My message would have been different if my message had been delivered to

A few days after the full-scale Russian invasion, I remember being interviewed by a US-based journalist who wanted to write an article about a Ukrainian startup. But before I talk about how the startup ecosystem could be affected by invasion, I insisted on starting at the beginning. To name a few, I would have to say that I am from Ukraine.

We also talked about the whole technology sector, including IT, about how I knew that technology companies could continue to serve their clients since Ukraine had already been invaded eight years ago. When my organization worked with a Ukrainian IT company, I could see how quickly they made additional arrangements, even when the slightest challenge was imminent. This was about 6 years ago.

When we launched the Ukrainian chapter of Tech Emerging Europe Advocates online in early March 2022, seeing the overwhelming support of over 1,000 participants who joined online because they were unable to travel to Kiev, we rejoiced.

In January of this year, I was happy to find out that my predictions were correct. The Ukrainian IT sector exported more services in his war-affected 2022 than he did a year ago in 2021.

learn to adapt

Last August, six months after Russia’s full-scale invasion, we surveyed over 150 Ukrainian startups.

Given the circumstances, the findings were very optimistic. Most of the start-ups showed resilience, and entrepreneurs continued to operate and continue to strive for success in this dire environment.

Some Ukrainian start-ups have moved, but the majority of start-ups keep at least part of their operations and teams in Ukraine. And more than half continued to operate exclusively from Ukraine.

Regardless of whether they need financial support, more than half of all surveyed start-ups say they plan to expand their business in the short term. This is what patience means!

The last 15 months have not been easy. Some start-up founders suddenly had to find new homes and build new lives, leaving their loved ones fighting on the front lines for their country. Most of them lost some of their friends and family in the war.

I am currently in the process of asking this question to 100 Ukrainian women as part of a book study I am working on on their strength and stamina. I recall the experiences they shared with me about how they left the country, found new homes, struggled to build new lives, and sometimes lost everything they had. Please image.

But I also hear echoes of their words that tomorrow they may not have the opportunity to do so. we have to do it now. There is no point in waiting. You have nothing to lose. There is much to be gained.

This is perseverance, and perseverance is one of the most important traits an entrepreneur must possess in order to be successful. It is the ability to persevere despite obstacles, setbacks, and failures. Perseverance means having the determination and resilience to overcome challenges and stay focused on your goals.

Perseverance also includes a willingness to learn from mistakes and failures. Instead of giving up when things go wrong, successful entrepreneurs use setbacks as opportunities to learn and grow. They analyze what went wrong, make any necessary adjustments, and try again.

This is what Ukrainian startups and technology companies are doing.

ready for change

A sage once said that nothing is more stable than change.

Forget the war for a moment, but the business world is changing at an unprecedented speed. We entrepreneurs and start-up founders operate in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment. We have to be ready for anything. To survive in this ever-changing environment, you need agility, adaptability and flexibility.

One of the main reasons you need to prepare for business change is that it can happen at any time. Disruptive technologies, changing customer preferences, global events, and more, we have recently witnessed many of these, including the Covid-19 pandemic, that can have a significant impact on businesses. Change is inevitable, so we need to prepare for it. Change happens no matter how much you try to resist it. Those who are not ready for these changes risk being left behind. Therefore, having a plan in place to deal with potential disruptions is essential.

If you think about it, in the lifetimes of John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, JP Morgan, Henry Ford and others who built America, the average corporate life cycle was 75 years. What this means, as a company, is that he can do the same thing for 75 years and profit from it and not have to worry about reorienting the business.

Then, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the life cycle of this business contracted. There were several reasons for this. The liberation of China, the collapse of the so-called Soviet bloc, and the dot-com bubble. Suddenly, the average business life cycle has shrunk to just 15 years.

And did it stop there? of course not.

Today, the average cycle of business models is six years or less. This includes monopolies and long-term businesses such as oil and gas and mining. However, about 60% of companies report having to reinvent every three years. And if you look at small businesses, they have to reinvent every 12 months.

Ukrainian start-ups and tech companies are far more prepared for change than most, with the perseverance most of us dream of. They are ready to embrace change and difficult situations, and are more likely to see these as opportunities.

Experience suggests that Ukrainians are resilient, but the last 15 months have shown that agility, flexibility, adaptability and resilience are competitive advantages.

now or never

A year and a half ago, I said that Ukrainian technology had relatively low global awareness. Her last 15 months of full-scale invasion changed dramatically. All eyes are on Ukraine and Ukrainian startups are forced to take advantage of the situation.

Last March, I hosted a meeting with the former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of France. He said the country should learn from France, Germany and others when rebuilding post-war Ukraine. When I asked him what these countries could learn from Ukraine, he did not expect the question.

Today the answer is very clear.

Despite its size and small population, Estonia may be a heavyweight in Europe’s tech ecosystem. It tops many emerging European rankings, including the IT Competitiveness Index. The country is getting stronger year by year.

However, there is no doubt that Ukraine has the opportunity to become a leader in Europe in technology, digital transformation and innovative start-ups. Ukrainian start-ups have the skill and determination to overcome any obstacles that come their way. We look forward to seeing them succeed and become unicorns.

