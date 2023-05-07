Google I/O 2023: What to Expect





It’s almost time for Google’s biggest event of the year, the Annual I/O Developer Conference. This year saw at least two smartphone announcements, the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, along with an official announcement of Android 14, details on Pixel tablets, and possibly his Pixel 8 series.

The big event will kick off at 10am (2pm UTC) on Wednesday, May 10th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA and will be streamed live on YouTube. As usual, much of the intrigue surrounding the new device was lost thanks to countless leaks, but we were still excited to see if there were any surprise announcements on stage.I/O Here’s a rundown of what to expect in 2023.

Android 14

Google I/O is a developer conference, so starting with the next iteration of Android is your only right. Android 14 focuses on refinements and security improvements. Building on information provided in the developer preview and two beta releases, Android 14 offers optimized resource management, improved support for tablets and foldables, and more accessibility features. You can also expect personalization options based on Material You designs.

From a security perspective, Android 14 blocks installation/sideloading of older Android apps developed prior to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Google also implements system-level security hardening such as runtime receivers and read-only dynamic code loading to prevent possible code injection. Credential Manager and Passkey support are also included for easy user authentication and password management.

Android 14 introduces the option to share selected photos and videos with apps, and the option to opt out of sharing such information altogether. The user will also see a back arrow for easy navigation with a look that matches the color and theme. Android 14’s direct share prompt offers an improved direct share target that’s more convenient for users.

Google will be sharing more Android 14 user-focused features on stage, with a consumer version expected around August or September based on the roadmap.

pixel fold

Google’s first foray into the world of foldable phones is finally coming to a big moment with the announcement of the Pixel Fold. Rumor has it that the Pixel Fold will have a similar design to the Oppo Find N and Find N2, with a 7.6-inch landscape internal screen. The main panel is expected to be OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and some prominent bezels.The cover display will reportedly be 5.8 inches. The rumored dimensions of the Pixel Folds are 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm including the rear camera bump).

google pixel fold

We expected Google’s Tensor G2 chipset with two 12MP camera sensors on the back and two 8MP front modules for the main and cover screens. The Pixel Fold will launch in the US for $1,799 and will be generally available from June 27th.

pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is one of the most leaked devices in memory these days, so we have a pretty solid idea of ​​what to expect. At , some cost savings apply to camera and device materials.

Blue Google Pixel 7a

Rumors point to a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to feature the same Tensor G2 as the other two Pixel 7 phones, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 7a will have a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide module. A 13MP front module is expected up front. For the first time in the Pixel A series, we’ll likely see a 4,300 mAh battery with 18W wired charging and wireless charging.

The Pixel 7a is set to launch in the US for $499 and the phone has already been confirmed to be available in India from May 11th and hopefully in other regions.

pixel tablet

The Pixel Tablet was first shown at last year’s Google I/O conference and again with the launch of the Pixel 7 in October, so we can expect it to finally be official this time around.

It will have an 11 inch LCD screen with 1600 x 2560 pixel resolution, premium design and Tensor G2 chipset. Google wants Pixel tablets to have multiple use cases. That’s why we’re also launching a charging speaker dock that turns your slate into a smart speaker/nested hub device. We’ve also seen rumors that the Pixel tab will support stylus input and 18W wireless charging.

Wildcards: Pixel 8 preview, Pixel Watch 2, new Pixel Buds

As with past Google events, we got to see first-hand info and teasers for the next-generation Pixel phone Pixel 8 series, as well as info on the Pixel Watch 2 and new Pixel Buds. Outside of the smartphone world, we were hoping to see more AI announcements from Google by officially introducing CharGPT rival Bard.

