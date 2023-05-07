The world’s fastest shoes for walking with AI





Tired of walking at a slow pace while others walk past you?

An innovation in the world of footwear – a shoe that makes you walk 250% faster. Yes you are reading that. These shoes will pass you on the street faster than you can say, “Where can I get them?”

These babies are modern Healy, but instead of one lonely old wheel holding you up, these strap-on “moonwalkers” glide on all 8s. Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company Shift Robotics sent sneakerheads and tech-he junkies into a frenzy when they unveiled these kicks on Kickstarter a few months ago.

What is “Moonwalker”?

Billed as “the world’s fastest shoes,” these battery-powered kicks can increase your walking speed by a whopping 250%. That means quick access to hair appointments, doctor visits, dinner dates, and dog playtime, all while staying at the forefront of tech fashion.

Moonwalkers aren’t just fast. But they are also smart. After all, what would these shoes be without AI? According to the company’s website, the AI ​​in the shoe reacts instantly, making it extremely agile for seamlessly navigating crowds. You can literally walk around his AI under cute toes while being in the middle of Times Square. Welcome to 2023.

This nifty addition allows Moonwalkers to adapt to your walking style, reducing the risk of discomfort and providing a natural feel to your stride.

Plus, they’re so easy to use that you’ll be mastering these puppies in 10 steps in no time. An intuitive command can even turn off the motor when you need to climb stairs or walk slowly.

Moonwalkers are the future and the fastest shoes in the world (Shiftrobotics)

What can the Moonwalker handle?

Alternatively, if you’re hitting gravel, bumpy terrain, or need to go off-road, these bad boys can handle just about anything you’ll find in any environment. It can simulate a much larger diameter for climbing terrain and can withstand a total recommended weight of 220 lbs.

The Moonwalker can even traverse rain and puddles, making it the perfect shoe for those trying to walk 10,000 steps each day. Quite impressively, unlike the lime scooters that littered our major cities, these shoes are nothing. No remote control needed at all.

Moonwalker is the fastest shoe in the world (Shiftrobotics)

Shift Robotics founder Xunjie Zhang wasn’t exaggerating when he said these shoes packed everything you’d find in a Tesla in one pair. No need to balance. If you walk fast, you will accelerate, and if you walk slow, you will slow down. We believe in a future where everything is within walking distance, and the first step is to make it easier for people to walk at running speeds.

A 300-watt electric motor and eight Rollerblade wheels allow you to reach speeds of up to 7 mph and cover 10 km without breaking a sweat.

Moonwalkers are the future of footwear (Shiftrobotics)

With state-of-the-art brushless DC motors, waterproof sealing, automotive-grade reinforced plastics, a 90-minute charge, and a 10km range, these Moonwalkers are ready for hours of walking. You can run in these shoes, but the Moonwalker is designed only to increase your walking speed, so there is no speed benefit.

how much are these shoes

Are you looking forward to putting your hands (or feet) on Moonwalkers? Don’t wait too long. These Speed ​​Boost shoes will hit the market this summer with a price tag of US$1,399.

Given such a hefty price tag, I suspect this incredibly innovative device will suffer the same fate as the Hoover Board, Segway, or Lime Scooter. I certainly hope not.

How to reserve a pair

Moonwalkers combine AI tech to create the world’s fastest shoes (Shiftrobotics)

If you’re like me and can’t wait to step into a pair of these babies, you can pre-order the Moonwalker now at shiftrobotics.io for just a $50 deposit. This amount will be deducted from the total purchase price. Secure a pair today and be one of the first to experience the future of footwear.

Ridiculous or innovative? Walk around in these cool strap-on shoes. Please let us know in writing at CyberGuy.com/Contact.

