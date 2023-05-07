Google co-founder Larry Page gets subpoena in civil lawsuit over relationship with JPMorgans and Jeffrey Epstein





Sign up for our Evening Headlines email to get your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for your free US Evening Headlines email

US Virgin Islands subpoenas Google co-founder Larry Page in civil lawsuit attributed to JP Morgan Chase alleging Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ties, Manhattan federal judge I made a judgment asking me to file a letter.

In a lawsuit filed in December, the USVI alleges that JP Morgan facilitated Epstein’s sex trafficking ring by processing payments to recruiters and victims. Prosecutors say that between 1998 and her 2013 since she was first arrested in Florida for pedophile soliciting minors, JP Morgan served about 55 Epstein accounts. said he did.

According to court filings Thursday (May 4) reviewed by The Independent, prosecutors said Page, who stepped down as CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet in 2019, was referred to JP Morgan by Epstein. Or, I think that there is a possibility that I tried to entrust it. The USVI government claimed it had tried in vain to serve a subpoena on Mr. Page through conventional means since April after hiring a research firm to find the billionaire, but was listed for him. All addresses were invalid.

Prosecutors filed a motion with Judge Jed Rakoff to seek a subpoena to produce unspecified documents against Page to facilitate another service, which was granted on Friday. . The ruling comes weeks before his CEO of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, is sacked later this month.

Mr. Page now needs to create correspondence between him and Epstein regarding JP Morgan dating back to 2002. He has also been asked to disclose any fees he may pay Epstein, and any documents related to his account with JP Morgan. Reflects or relates to Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or Epstein’s involvement in the procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.

The Independent has reached out to Page for comment.

USVI prosecutors have so far filed subpoenas against influential figures including former JP Morgan CEO Jess Staley, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and former Disney executive Michael Ovitz. I’m here.Territory alleges JP Morgan was complicit in Epstein’s crimes given business opportunities mentioned [it] Epstein and his co-conspirators in exchange for their known promotion and implied participation in Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

Judge Lakoff last week allowed several allegations to advance, including an accusation by one of Epstein’s victims that Staley raped her while Epstein was in attendance, The New York Post reported. rice field. Staley previously denied his knowledge of Epstein’s sex ring, but The Independent reached out to him with new allegations against him.

Staley, then head of private banking at JP Morgan, exchanged more than 1,000 emails with Epstein from a work account between 2008 and 2012, according to a February filing. Staley when the latter was visiting London.

The Virgin Islands government alleges that a man emailed Staley photos of the young woman in seductive poses, using the names of Disney princesses as codes for the women Epstein trafficked with Epstein. In one of the emails, Epstein allegedly asked Staley if he needed anything while in the English capital, and Staley said yes.

Staley later replied that it was fun, and “say hello to Snow White,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Epstein asks, [W]When asked what his next favorite character was, Staley reportedly replied, “Beauty and the Beast.”

JP Morgan denies having knowledge of wrongdoing by Epstein and Staley, who resigned from the company in 2013. The bank also claimed Staley had knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. He claims that he cannot be held responsible for

When contacted by The Independent earlier this year, the bank noted that it filed its legal papers on Feb. 1.

… The USVI had access to the same information, allegations and rumors about Epstein that JPMC should have taken action at the time, the statement read. In fact, as law enforcement, the USVI had access to far more information, with the investigative advantage of physical proximity to Epstein’s crimes.

According to an extensive Wall Street Journal report published last week, the circles of power in the world who continued to meet with Epstein after he was convicted of his first sex crimes were more numerous than previously revealed. It was much wider.

Using source documents, including Epstein’s schedule, the paper identified a disgraced financier and a current CIA director, former White House attorney, university president, and international criminal convicted of sex crimes in 2008. Identified meetings with individuals such as members of a banking dynasty. Involve teenage girls. But none of these names appeared to be in Epstein’s Little St. James Black Her Book.

Epstein, who once counted the likes of Prince Andrew and Bill Gates among his friends and associates, was found dead in a prison cell in 2019 awaiting indictment on sex trafficking charges. He previously served a year in prison after a plea bargain in Florida over sex crimes.

His partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and conspiracy to help him procure a girl and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/jpmorgan-jeffrey-epstein-larry-page-virgin-islands-b2334066.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos