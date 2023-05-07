History of smart home innovation





It looks like the future home has arrived. Talk to the sky, magically turn on music, set timers, hear the weather forecast, and more. With the push of a button on the mini supercomputer in your pocket, you can lock doors, set alarms and adjust lights to just the right amount of light.

However, today’s smart home has come a long way before undergoing technological upgrades. It has a history of innovation that has brought automation into household chores.

To learn more about smart homes, watch Episode 2 of Season 5 of the Quartz Obsession podcast.

Listen to your smart home: build your podcasts to crash anywhere: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | YouTube

Photo: Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

When home appliances are automated

In Europe and North America, home electrification began in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with the first home appliances. By 1925, about half of US homes had electricity, and by the 1930s two-thirds of his British homes were connected to the grid.

Refrigerators, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners were widely adopted in the United States in the early to mid-20th century.

The first mass-market refrigerator appeared in 1913, but it didn’t become a common feature in American homes until the 1930s. There is some debate about the exact inventor of the electric washing machine, but the Automatic Electric Washer Company began manufacturing his early units in 1907. But it wasn’t until the 1950s that it became a mainstay in the average American household.

Photo: Joe Haupt

Origin of remote control

The idea for the remote control was there long before it littered your coffee table at home. In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla demonstrated a device capable of transmitting and receiving radio communications in front of his National Electric Light Association in St. Louis.

The device was not intended for domestic use, but was intended for military use. In 1898, Tesla gave another demonstration of a device that controlled what he called a teleautomaton, a type of remote-controlled boat.

Remotes became a household feature in the 1940s, when devices were created to automate the opening and closing of garage doors. But it wasn’t until 1950 that he created the first TV remote control by his Zenith Radio Corporation. Called the Lazy Bone, the device could turn your TV on and off or switch channels, but it required a physical cable to operate. In 1955, Zenith introduced the Flashmatic, the first wireless TV remote control.

Photo: Popular Mechanics/David Cortesi

First home computer is created

The ECHO IV marked the invention of the first real smart home device. The giant computer invented by James Sutherland of Westinghouse Electric consisted of four cabinets, occupied an entire room and weighed him 800 pounds.

Sutherland designed it to be fully integrated into the house, placing keypads and control panels in different rooms to control various functions. Used for 10 years, his ECHO IV was able to control televisions, alarm clocks, stereos, thermostats, air conditioners and even record household budgets.

Although not commercially available, Sutherlands’ invention was an impressive piece of smart home technology that preceded similar devices by decades.

Photo: Honeywell/Michael L. Umbricht

My first cooking app (something like)

Just a few years after the ECHO IV was released, engineering giant Honeywell debuted a kitchen computer that promised to make cooking easier. Released as the H316 Pedestal model, the 16-bit kitchen computer could store recipes and was pre-programmed with several programs. It also came in three different versions, one of which incorporated a cutting board right in front of the display.

The kitchen computer didn’t exactly fly off the shelf. It weighs 100 pounds and will do a complicated job. Its novelty and quirky design may have put off consumers, but perhaps it was the price tag that kept interested parties at bay: This product, featured in the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog, was a surprise to him. was $10,000.

None of the devices sold, but the concept was ahead of its time and perhaps foreshadowed some of the dumbest products on the market today.

X10 protocol find connection

With the development of the X10 in 1975 came a true game changer for smart home devices. This communication protocol enabled communication between smart devices for the first time. This technology was created by his group of engineers at Pico Electronics in Glenrothes, Scotland in the 1970s and relied on his AC wiring in houses. New technology allows him to connect multiple devices to one home.

The X10 became an industry standard and first entered the US market in 1978 in partnership with RadioShack. This protocol was used to operate RadioShacks’ iconic Plug n Power device, as well as the Sears Home Control System. The X10 wasn’t a perfect system. It may have been slow, flaky, and lacking encryption, but it paved the way for the modern smart home market.

Rise of the Internet of Things

Skipping decades ahead, the smart device market has grown significantly. Throughout the 80s, products such as motion sensor lights and programmable home security systems became mainstream. In 1984, the American Association of Home Builders coined the term smart house.

In the 90s, a new concept was developed called the Internet of Things (IoT). The idea was that objects could contain the ability to send and receive data over a network. In 1990, computer scientists John Romkey and Simon Hackett teamed up to create his first IoT device in the form of an internet-connected toaster. However, the term was not coined by computer scientist Kevin Ashton until his 1999.

WiFi was invented in 1997. Other wireless protocols such as Bluetooth, Z-wave and ZigBee also appeared in his 90s and were refined in the early 2000s. These network protocols have expanded the possibilities and versatility of smart devices. Introduced in 1999, Microsoft’s smart home foresight promised many future features of the modern smart home, such as touch screen panels, push notifications sent to handheld devices, and even retinal scanners used in doors. was predicted.

smart speaker coming

In the 2010s, big tech companies such as Amazon, Google, and Apple started racing to create the next big smart device to capture the market.

In 2014, Amazon debuted the Echoyou know voice-activated assistant, Alexa, and it quickly made headlines. Apple released his HomeKit the same year. This is an all-in-one app that allows you to control various functions in your home using devices such as iPhones and iPads. Google followed up in 2016 with his smart speaker Google Home (now called Google Nest) that has its own built-in voice assistant, going head-to-head with Amazon.

AI revolution is coming

The future is here, but smart homes aren’t smart (yet).

The modern smart home environment presents considerable challenges spanning privacy, security, and interoperability. His world of connected IoT devices has become a reality, but they don’t work as seamlessly or as conveniently in people’s lives as one might hope.

That said, the market is expanding. According to Statista, there are an estimated 130 million households with smart devices installed worldwide, and the market is expected to reach about $223 billion by 2027.

The next innovation in smart devices is the integration of language models such as ChatGPT with virtual assistants. US company Josh.ai is already using the technology to build its own assistant, and last year Amazon announced it was working on a large language model that could be used to improve Alexa. . If successful, the smart home could reach a whole new level of intelligence. The question is whether consumers, even tech innovators, are ready for it. or want it.

To learn more about smart homes, watch Episode 2 of Season 5 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. Listen to your smart home: Built to crash wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | YouTube

Or read the transcript.

Related article

Why smart homes aren’t smart (yet)

Inside Amazon, Google and Apple Fight to Build the Smart Home of the Future

It only took five years for Alexa to take over our lives

18 things that aren’t connected to the internet

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/smart-home-device-innovations-short-history-1850385993 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos