Jendamarks Odin Manufacturing Wins Innovation Award





Jendamark Automation, a South African company based in Gqeberha, won the Technology Innovation of the Year award at the Africa Tech Week Awards. The award went to Odin Manufacturing software aimed at digitizing and improving production efficiency for small businesses.

The ceremony was held earlier this week in Cape Town. This is his second consecutive win for his Jendamark Automation, which also won the same competition category at last year’s event.

Yanesh Naidoo, the company’s innovation director, said the award serves to ensure that the manufacturing technology developed by Jendamark meets the real needs of small businesses. He also stressed the importance of building strong manufacturing-based economies in South Africa and across Africa.

Naidoo explained that the Odin Manufacturing software was developed to create human capital opportunities in this country and continent.

Jendamark Automation specializes in designing and building assembly lines and purpose-built machinery for the global automotive manufacturing sector. The company’s Odin manufacturing division is committed to the integration of 4IR technology by developing digitalization solutions for any manufacturing facility.

In addition to its manufacturing division, Jendamark has also developed the Odin Education division, which builds the technological infrastructure to bridge the digital divide in underprivileged schools. The category was named a finalist in the educational technology category at this year’s Africa Tech Week Awards.

Naidoo explained that the Odin Education division was set up to help transform the education sector so that young South Africans are prepared to tackle the challenges of manufacturing amid rapidly accelerating Industry 4.0 technologies. .

Jendamarks Odin Manufacturing software has already been installed in many manufacturing facilities around the world. The software’s ability to digitize and streamline the production process has greatly improved productivity and efficiency.

The company’s commitment to driving innovation in the manufacturing and education sectors has earned it a reputation as one of South Africa’s most innovative companies. Jendamark Automations stands out in a highly competitive industry because of its focus on creating solutions that meet the real needs of the market.

The Africa Tech Week Awards aim to recognize companies and individuals who are driving innovation and technology on the African continent. The awards ceremony brings together leaders from the technology, business and investment sectors to celebrate innovation and excellence in Africa.

