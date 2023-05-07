Miss your BlackBerry?So is Canada’s innovation sector.





The new movie BlackBerry celebrates the phone that many people love. Starring Hollywood actors, it takes you behind the scenes in the rise and fall of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company RIM.

But it’s a love letter to innovation. BlackBerry has changed the way we work, live and communicate.

“How important was the innovation these nerds came up with above a Waterloo diner in 1996,” movie star Jay Baruchel told CBC News at a recent red carpet event.

It’s easy to look back at BlackBerry’s spectacular rise and fall and focus on its decline. But Baruchel wanted to make a film that celebrates the rise and how a small Canadian company changed the world.

“The way we participate in the world, the way we relate to each other, for better or worse, all rests on the shoulders of what they create,” Baruchel said.

“They have struggled in anonymity for so long, and we want people to know that we innovate, work hard, and make more than anyone else.”

The movie BlackBerry, starring actor Jay Baruchel (pictured), tells the story of how the Waterloo, Ontario company became a leader in technological innovation. (Elevation photo) Lack of innovation ecosystem in Canada

The rise of BlackBerry has shown that Canada, like any country on earth, is well suited to building and designing new technology. Engineers above Waterloo’s Diner have created an entirely new product class. At the same time, just outside Ottawa, Nortel engineers were pioneering an equally important area.

When they finally failed, there was no system to support the idea and work was still being done.

“In a system with the right kind of innovation policy and a real innovation environment, the collapse of both RIM and Nortel would have resulted in a mass of small companies that could scale quickly,” says Dan Breznitz. said.

He chairs Innovation Studies at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. He is also Co-Director of the Innovation Policy Lab and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Study (CIFAR).

He points to Silicon Valley in the United States. When Sun Microsystems went bankrupt after the dotcom bubble, dozens of small businesses stood to fill the void.

“Look where Apple and Google’s headquarters are now. They’re on the old Sun campus,” he said.

But when the Canadian tech giant went bankrupt, nothing emerged from the wreckage.

“In Canada, they’ve disappeared. If you look at many of the best resources that actually belonged to Nortel and Blackberry, they now belong to Huawei,” Breznitz told CBC News. “This underscores the horrendous failure of innovation policy and what a truly terrifying environment for the creation of innovation.”

‘We need to get back to basics’

RIM’s co-CEO, who made the BlackBerry a global staple, said there was an urgent need to solve Canada’s innovation problem.

Jim Barsilley, Chairman of the Canadian Innovators Council and founder of the International Center for Governance and Innovation, said: Digital Rights Center.

See the AI-generated answer from ChatGPT to the question, “What can AI offer humanity?” It was shown on a laptop screen in London earlier this year. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

He is a longtime advocate for better innovation policy in Canada.

“Canada has no chance of becoming an innovation economy until policymakers understand which way they are going,” he wrote in an email to CBC News.

If anything, the global environment is more difficult than when Balsillie was building BlackBerry. Economists like Lois Mendez, managing director of financial services firm Desjardins, said the pressure on Canada is now even higher.

He points to recent developments in AI and features such as ChatGPT.

“Innovation is going at breakneck speed. We have to keep up. We can’t use policy or model the economy the same way we did last century. Today things are very different.” said Mendestold CBC News.

The first step in developing an innovation plan is to make policy makers understand the meaning of innovation. It may sound simple, but most experts agree that politicians don’t always have a good grasp of the difference between invention and innovation.

Breznitz says invention is new ideas, and innovation is about building markets and building support systems to encourage more inventions.

“Innovation is uncertain and risky.”

Once that’s settled, the next challenge is convincing Canadian companies to innovate. And Breznitz said it’s harder than you might think.

“Business leaders are not stupid,” he said. “Canadian corporate profit margins are actually very high, and innovation is uncertain and risky.”

He said that in an environment where companies can make money without taking big risks, innovation is doomed to struggle. Looking at big Canadian companies, from mining to forestry, telecoms to banks, there isn’t a lot of competition and the regulatory hurdles are pretty big, he added.

Companies like Shopify have shown how innovation can drive growth and profits. Financial services companies like WealthSimple have changed the way Canadians think about the banking sector.

Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, May 2022 (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

But that level of innovation remains rare in Canada’s elite business circles.

Regulatory hurdles also force entrepreneurs to think twice before attempting to build anything in Canada.

Breznitz says entrepreneurs should consider whether they can build a product. The entrepreneur then has to consider whether the customer will buy the product. But even if you can achieve both, I’m not sure you can sell the product in Canada.

“So multiple entrepreneurs and companies are either not bothered to try because the uncertainty is so high, including regulatory uncertainty, or they move to the US to do it. Only, and they say, pardon my words.” ‘ said Brenitz. He points to everything from new green technologies to financial services that are preventing anyone from even trying to set up a business in Canada.

Mendez agrees that too much regulation can be a roadblock. But he said his real trick is finding balance, pointing to the banking crisis that wrecked the US financial system.

“In some cases, stronger regulation can protect the Canadian economy,” Mendes said. I have to take.”

On all issues, everyone interviewed for this article expressed a keen sense of optimism about the future. They say Canada has great universities that have created a highly educated workforce. And slowly, they say, politicians are taking action.

In February, the federal government announced the Canadian Innovation Corporation, a massive $2.6 billion investment over four years.

CIC provides funding ranging from $50,000 to $5 million per project. Large R&D projects can raise as much as $20 million per project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pondered the response, speaking at a press conference ahead of the federal budget submission earlier this year. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Breznitz is known as the architect of CIC. He sounds cautiously optimistic about its prospects for success.

“In a couple of years, we should already see some change,” he said. “And 15 years from now he’ll say, ‘Wow, we actually did.’ But that’s a very big if.”

One of the best parts of the BlackBerry movie is watching entrepreneurs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Barsily struggle to grow and build. Their team is thriving. And the world fell in love with their product.

Policy alone cannot replicate it. But government policy can ensure that systems are in place that help entrepreneurs thrive and mitigate failures when they occur.

