These are the challenges that must be solved in order to succeed





Google doesn’t want to keep secrets. We already know the design of the first foldable Pixel. For those of us who champion foldables as the future of phones (in a few years, when exorbitant prices are discontinued), this Pixel is a big hope. Form factor according to the image intended for.

Nevertheless, if Google wants to differentiate itself with folding, there are some challenges to overcome. Entering the market in 2023 without full maturity and prior knowledge of giants like Samsung (or even Xiaomi and OPPO, which are already several generations old) is a big challenge.

Nothing fails at the hardware level. Let’s take a look at the most famous sub-forums and uncover open secrets. Pixel has some hardware and software errors. I myself had major bugs on my Pixel 6 Pro and some hardware bugs on my previous Pixel 3 XL.

Samsung’s first-generation Fold was in pretty dire shape with serious hinge and panel issues. Google has the challenge of arriving years later with all the homework done.

Do your homework at the software level. The system is the most important point in Google Pixel. It’s directly updated, bloatware-free, and is rated by many as the best UI on Android. Google launched an “L” version of the system to adapt the system to larger panels. Manufacturers like Samsung have managed to get the most out of it, with multi-windows and a dock among other options that bring the Fold closer to a PC.

Google has a significant space here, with a version of Android that fits foldable, has level multi-windows, and utilizes the Android L dock.

Indicates that there is no reason to interrupt the camera. The main downside of some foldable devices, such as the Samsung Fold, is that they never stop shining in the photo section, even though they cost more than their flagship counterparts. The design shown by Google itself shows a triple camera configuration with main, ultra-wide and periscopic zoom.

Foldables should be flagships, and flagships deserve the best cameras.

Overcome distribution challenges. Google phones are standard mobile phones. Some reach Spain, some don’t. This foldable Pixel of his raises some questions. According to price leaks in the US, the final ticket is expected to be close to €2,000 for him if it arrives in Spain. If it doesn’t reach Spain, we’ll add one more product to the list of Pixel devices that most users can’t access.

Convince us with that format. To this day, no format for his Fold is 100% convincing. The OPPO Find N2 is convincing when closed (it looks like a conventional phone, apparently), but when opened it has a very square format that doesn’t blend well with multimedia.

Proposals like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are somewhat better at playing multimedia, but when closed, they’re too narrow for some users. Relevant software adaptations should be checked for optimization.

It remains to be seen in which countries the device will launch and at what price, and how this first-generation Pixel will age. Of course, the fact that giants like Google are participating in this format speaks for itself.

Image | Google

