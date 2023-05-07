What is disruptive technology and what are its benefits?





The 2020 pandemic has had a strong impact as an accelerator of digital transformation and the adoption of new production and relationship habits among people through connectivity. Within months, businesses of all kinds, public and private, had to respond to an unprecedented crisis. Many experts rate it as an acceleration equivalent to his five-year leap.

Technology has become a key component of economic recovery, supporting disruptive innovations that are having a major impact on different sectors and sectors of society, as well as all new connected devices and services such as process automation and remote work. .

What is disruptive technology?

A technology is considered disruptive if it brings significant changes to the processes and mechanisms that existed before it came into being and succeeds in causing changes in user behavior.

Disruptive technologies offer new tools with enormous ability to completely change people’s lives, and when such technologies emerge, they can create new markets with their own value and risks.

Implemented in areas with established patterns, these innovations succeed in transforming the way organizations manage and respond to user demands, ultimately replacing previous technologies entirely.

Harvard University professor Clayton Christensen introduced the term disruptive technology in his 1995 paper, Disruptive Technologies: Catching the Wave. innovation theory.

For Christensen, disruption begins with innovations that address the concerns of unsophisticated consumer groups or take into account specific traits that only some people value.

What are the characteristics of disruptive innovation?

A destructive thing is something that suddenly breaks or bursts. For disruptive technologies, they are also characterized by simplicity, accessibility, and affordability, coexisting with previous technologies until they eventually replace them completely.

Often, the design and development of these new tools and services starts in innovation departments or start-ups, brings them to market, spreads their use, and ultimately creates new business models. But until it is fully implemented, businesses and users will have to go through a period of adaptation. On the other hand, the process of creating disruptive technology often leads to new businesses such as the iPhone, launched by technology company Apple in 2007, which revolutionized the use of the Internet on mobile phones.

And while not all innovations are ultimately successful, markets should work to improve their products and services, and companies should focus on developing innovative strategies that positively impact their users. In this context, there are companies that smoothly adapt to disruptive technology and those that are forced to change by it.

Advantages of disruptive technology

The benefits of these innovations include the development of new business models, the ability to enter previously inaccessible markets, and turn disruption into opportunity.

Adopting disruptive technologies saves companies money by allowing them to enter the market with cheaper products and services such as robotics and process automation. This is because it helps improve productivity by moving away from strategies and structures that are outdated and inflexible to the needs of the times. Changes in the global market.

Companies can also find market niches that can serve needs that other companies cannot, create new business models for them, and quickly identify areas that can or need improvement.

Applications and examples of disruptive innovation

One of the most disruptive technologies today, and one of the most advanced and prominent, is AI. Its applications span all sectors, as chatbots can compute and solve problems just like humans, automating and optimizing processes such as traffic management and data collection. Robots, self-driving cars, smart cities, and personal assistants are already using many of its applications.

Another popular technology after cryptocurrencies is called blockchain. Experts believe that blockchain is a reliable and secure system for recording transactions and tracking assets, so it has applications in many fields such as finance, collecting and crypto art, smart contracts and cybersecurity, and online commerce. I think it will change.

One of today’s disruptive technologies is big data, which allows us to collect and analyze large amounts of data. Data is one of the great treasures of industry (and Society 4.0) and the result of the development of other tools such as connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT). In industry, mass data analysis helps reduce costs and save time, improve processes, and eliminate errors, with real-time information enabling quick decision making at critical moments. Specifically used for machine trend analysis and predictive maintenance.

Cloud computing is another example of confusion and connectivity. Above all, cloud services bring flexibility and security to your business and support new dimensions such as hybrid and remote working models. It helps organizations rapidly modernize their IT applications and, among other things, enables them to scale their infrastructure at low cost and improve management agility such as data storage, backup, and overall information accessibility. increase.

All this has been made possible thanks to the deployment of 5G networks capable of supporting today’s connectivity needs. Download speeds are up to 100x faster than 4G networks with latency below 4ms and global connection capacity. Thousands of devices simultaneously in a very small space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telefonica.com/en/communication-room/blog/what-are-disruptive-technologies-and-what-are-the-benefits/

