Never invest in Google’s smart home ecosystem again





I believe in a future where homes are connected, smarter, and automated, eliminating switches and repetitive voice-based inputs. However, to get there, we’ve chronicled our journey to create an affordable fully connected home and invested heavily in getting the best Google Home accessories. When the speaker launched as the central hub of my smart home, I was the first in line to buy the Google Home speaker. But I’m not going to beat the bush here. This is why.

Google continues to self-destruct its smart home ecosystem

Google’s directionless approach to envisioning a smart home ecosystem has taken a long time. However, the recent announcement of Nest Hub’s additional features and discontinuing support for third-party smart displays was the final blow for me.

A few weeks ago, Google announced it would no longer issue software updates or support new features for Google Nest alternatives such as the Lenovo Smart Display, JBL Link View, or other Google Assistant-enabled smart displays. This follows his previous update in January that disabled his web browser on all displays except the Nest Hub, rendering the Lenovo Smart Display useless.

Google clearly promotes its own products to users, but they are not immune to a directionless approach.

To me it is clear. Google intends to direct users to its in-house product portfolio of smart home gear. If Nest smart home products offer a solid experience, it makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, the Nest Hub is also immune to Google’s directionless approach.

In addition to reducing third-party hardware functionality, Google recently ended support for voice assistant apps and games on its own hardware. So, if you’ve been using the Google Nest Hub to summon your child’s educational experiences and pass the time, until June 2023, you’re better off enjoying it.

Killing product lines and features isn’t just limited to the Nest Hub line. As we’ll see later in the article, this is a disease that afflicts nearly every segment of Google’s smart home ecosystem. And I had to find a workaround.

I just finished working around Google’s confusion

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Some of these movements are understandable if the rest of the Nest Hub experience is working as promised. In practice, however, Google has been dropping the ball on the overall experience for some time.

Since the Fuschia OS upgrade came to Nest Hub, the user experience has deteriorated rapidly. Voice prompts don’t always work. When they do, they often present irrelevant information. Just the other day, when I asked about the weather, Google Nest Hub gave me a quick history of bagels. Music often stops playing. A colleague of mine, on the other hand, wrote her troubles down with the basics of setting up her Google Home Mini following the Sonos lawsuit. Needless to say, it’s not fun.

The Fuschia OS upgrade and tiff with Sonos made the already shaky user experience even worse.

Google’s tussles with Sonos over patent infringement and proprietary technology made my troubles even worse. Adjusting the volume level of an entire multi-speaker group using a single slider was not possible. Similarly, you can no longer adjust the volume level of your Smart His speaker using your smartphone’s volume keys. As an end consumer, I don’t have to deal with the ramifications of Google’s corporate deal, but here I am.

But that’s not all. The aforementioned update to his Lenovo Smart Display weakened the feature he used most to stream his web video content in the kitchen. Needless to say, the general slump I’ve been facing for some time. It’s not the future I promised, and I wouldn’t mind being forced to buy new hardware because Google can’t decide what it wants to do.

The lack of trust in Google’s smart home ambitions isn’t just mine. My family purchased Google’s Nest Secure home monitoring solution a few years ago on my recommendation. Launched in 2017, Google pulled the plug on the product in 2020 and officially deprecated it in 2023.

Hard to understand what Google is thinking. Security system upgrade cycles should be measured in at least 10 years or more. Certainly not just a few years like smartphones. Sure, Google is happy to give some users a discount on their new ADT-based home security solution, but for many, that means calling in the experts. In a video call with my middle-aged Indian uncle in New Jersey, try reasoning that Google’s decision to stop supporting you will mean removing your home surveillance system. Fun time.

1 time wrong, 3 times pattern

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

It’s understandable that you’ve had a failed or failed product or two. it happens. But the constant self-sabotage of Google’s smart home portfolio has me completely fed up. In some ways, this reflects the increasingly closed nature of the connected device industry. I know Matters is trying to fix it. But matter is far from mature. Google, on the other hand, goes further. At least as far as the smart home ecosystem is concerned.

I’m phasing out Google hardware from home. Consider that too.

The fact remains that paying customers don’t have to struggle. Unlike smartphones, smart home products affect everyone in the house. Expecting customers to deal with Google’s changing whims and fantasies, or telling a child that they can no longer play their favorite game because Google has decided to change its development strategy, is a user-friendly option. It’s not about signing up. If Google wants to rebuild trust in its smart home strategy, it needs to show a strong vision for the future, both in software and hardware.

As it stands, I have completely lost faith in the company and am phasing out all Google hardware from my home. It almost doesn’t work out of the box. Step by step, my goal is to build a fully self-hosted ecosystem. I only use my Google Nest speaker and display for music, so the replacement shouldn’t take long. See also other places.

comment

