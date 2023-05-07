The Google Pixel Fold will be available on May 10th. Here’s how it compares to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4:





By Abhik Sengupta: Google’s long-awaited first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, is set to debut at the Google I/O event on May 10th. Alongside the Pixel Fold, we can expect a new tablet and affordable his Pixel 7a. There may also be some announcements about Bard and Android 14, but the Pixel Fold will definitely dominate the show and draw comparisons to Samsung’s latest foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Over the past two years, Google and Samsung have worked closely together to enhance the Android experience across Samsung devices. For example, the new generation of Galaxy smartwatches now run on Google’s WatchOS. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was also the first foldable device with stable Android 12L. This is an OS custom-made by Google for the Foldable.

The collaboration has created some similarities between the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the Pixel Fold is expected to offer unique features and stand out on its own.

Design: Pixel phones are expected to be significantly different from the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Because it will have a more compact design and a square display. The cover display will likely have a 5.8-inch display area, and the tablet-sized main screen will likely offer a 7.6-inch display area.

The front or cover screen can be an OLED panel, while the primary screen can be an innovative polymer material that offers flexibility and durability. The back panel that houses the camera can have a glass finish, similar to the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel Fold reportedly weighs 283 grams, about 29 grams more than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

SoC: Future Pixel Folds may feature the Google Tensor G2 SoC, which is also used in the Pixel 7 series. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. His SoC on the Snapdragon 8 Gen series has proven to be powerful and could give the Galaxy Z Fold an edge in terms of hardware.

However, Google may compensate by optimizing the software experience to provide smoother performance on the Pixel Fold. The Android overseer said Google could address app optimization issues seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Camera and battery: Not much is known about the camera, but official images confirm the Pixel Fold’s triple rear camera. You can expect the phone to have the same camera setup as the Pixel 7 Pro (50-megapixel wide-angle camera + 48-megapixel telephoto sensor + 10.2-inch ultra-wide angle). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has the same camera sensor and offers good performance as you’d expect from a flagship. Google may add some additional features to give you an edge.

The Pixel Fold’s battery capacity is expected to be 4,821mAh, which should give it plenty of battery life. By comparison, Samsung’s best foldable device has a battery capacity of 4,400mAh.

Ultimately it comes down to price. Galaxy Z Fold is one of the most expensive smartphones available on the market at Rs 1.54 lakh. The Pixel Fold is expected to have the same price, but a launch in India is unlikely.

— end —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-fold-to-launch-on-may-10-here-is-how-it-will-fare-against-samsung-galaxy-z-fold-4-2375881-2023-05-07 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos