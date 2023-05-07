US and Israel announce next round of BIRD Energy clean energy projects





BIRD Energy has announced the next funding cycle for joint US-Israel renewable energy and carbon reduction projects. Launched in 2009 by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Israeli Department of Energy, and the Israel Innovation Authority as part of the Israeli-U.S. Bilateral Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation, the program offers up to $1.5 million per project. provide funding.

The BIRD Energy program is part of the US and Israeli government efforts to address the global climate emergency and grow a clean energy and carbon-free economy. BIRD Energy is inviting Israeli and American companies and research institutes to contact them to discuss the program and help find potential partners.

“This program was established with the common goal of promoting the development of sustainable renewable energy sources that support the energy needs of countries around the world, promote energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Business Development and BIRD Energy.

Research topics within the scope of this call include solar and wind power, advanced vehicle technology and alternative fuels, smart grids, water energy related, and other renewable energy/energy efficiency technologies. Additional topics considered include scaling up carbon-free technologies to reduce carbon emissions.

How do I qualify for a project?

To be eligible for funding, the proposal must include a joint R&D collaboration between two companies or between a company and a university/research institute (one from the United States and one from Israel). I have. The proposal must demonstrate significant commercial potential and project results must lead to commercialization.

Investing in renewable energy: The world’s first patented floating solar energy system with adjustable panels by Israeli tech company Xfloat installed on April 10 at the Tzur Reservoir in the Golan Heights. (Credit: Michal GILADI/FLASH90)

The executive summary submission deadline is June 29, 2023 and the full proposal deadline is September 10, 2022. The project he will be selected for funding in November 2023.

According to consulting firm Meidata, 95 Israeli and U.S. BIRD Energy grant recipients have raised more than $927 million in funding and grants (excluding IPOs) with funding from BIRD Energy. procured. This has allowed us to accelerate innovation and product development.

The BIRD Foundation is already active in 2023, and in January, a US and Israeli company developing a number of projects in various fields such as diabetes care, robotic navigation, CO2 emission calculations, cancer, etc. Approved $8.4 million in funding for nine new projects between process.

These nine projects are in addition to the more than 1000 projects the BIRD Foundation has approved for funding in its 45-year history. To date, BIRD’s total investment in collaborative projects has exceeded $370 million, generating over $10 billion in direct and indirect sales.

Dr. Amiram Apelbaum, Chair of the Israel Innovation Authority and Co-Chair of BIRD’s Board of Directors, said: -Technology, agritech and health services.

