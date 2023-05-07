How this doctor wrote dozens of scientific papers on ChatGPT





When Som Biswas first learned about ChatGPT, a light bulb went off in his head. Biswas, a radiologist at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, found an article on his web about his OpenAI chatbot published in November 2022. At a time when the entire world was still accepting the seismic impact of this technology, Biswas realized. He was able to use it to make at least one aspect of his career much easier.

I am a researcher and publish articles regularly, Biswas told The Daily Beast. These two things are linked in my brain. If you can use ChatGPT to write stories and jokes, why not use it for research and serious article publishing?

Needing a proof of concept, Biswas had the bot write an article on a topic he already knew very well. It’s a medical paper. After trial and error, Biswas was able to create an article by prompting ChatGPT section by section. Upon completion, he submitted the paper to his Radiology, the monthly peer-reviewed journal of the Radiological Society of North America. Finally, I told the editors, “They were very impressed because everything you read was written by AI.”

A few days later, according to Biswas, a peer-reviewed paper entitled ChatGPT and the Future of Medical Writing was published in Radiology. After it was over, he felt like he was on to something. ChatGPT isn’t just about playing with creative projects. He was able to actually use it in his career and research.

Healthcare will change. It changes the way you write. research changes.

Som Biswas, University of Tennessee

What Biswas is doing isn’t exactly unique. Since the release of ChatGPT, scholars and researchers like Biswas have been using large-scale language models (LLMs) as tools to assist their own writing and research processes, sometimes using bots to pull papers from across the cloth. generating. While they were helpful in this way, they also brought about a major change in the scientific community, where many experts fear that the credibility of scholarly publishing will be undermined.

Since the first article, Biswas has written at least 16 papers and published 5 articles in 4 different journals in 4 months using OpenAI’s chatbot. The latest was published as a commentary in the journal Pediatric Radiology on April 28. Among them, Biswas is listed as the sole author, and at the end he acknowledges that ChatGPT wrote the article and he edited it.

However, as Biswas himself admits, the papers he produces are not confined to topics within his radiological expertise. In fact, he has used this bot to write papers on his ChatGPT role in military, education, agriculture, social his media, insurance, law, and microbiology. Hes has been published in journals that specialize in various niche areas, including his paper on programming computers in the Mesopotamian Journal of Computer Science and his two letters to the editor on global warming and public health in the Annals of Biomedical Engineering. successfully published these papers in

A year ago, this type of output might have seemed completely unrealistic. Papers require dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of research before they put the words on the page. A scientific researcher may publish only a few papers a year at most. And it’s very rare for someone to dive into writing on a topic other than their life’s work.

However, companies using ChatGPT to produce papers have already exceeded the output of the last few years by orders of magnitude. Bis is one of them. And his motivation goes beyond just looking at the bylines. As he told The Daily Beast, he wants to be an evangelist for new technologies he believes will forever change the way all researchers work.

Healthcare is changing. It changes the way you write. Biswas says research will change. I’m just trying to expose it now so people can find out about it and explore more.

people are getting stupid.

ChatGPT’s release has sparked growing concerns about how LLMs will subvert industries and practices such as copywriting, journalism, student essays, and even comedy writing. The world of academia and scientific literature was also preparing for the coming cataclysm, arguably far more dramatic than previously anticipated.

Stefan Duma, an engineering professor at Virginia Tech, tells The Daily Beast that the variety of articles we’re getting has increased quite dramatically. Duma is Editor-in-Chief of Annals of Biomedical Engineering. In the past few months, in a letter to the Editors Section, he noted an exponential increase in the number of different papers submitted for publication in his journal, including two of his publications from Biswas. He said.

the number of [letters to the editor] Submissions go from virtually zero to maybe two or three a week and maybe a dozen a month, he said. This is an astronomical scale, as usually he receives only one or two letters per month. ChatGPT alone now has over 10, which is a significant increase.

According to Duma, a letter to the editor is essentially the opinion section of the journal. There are few restrictions on the type and depth of writing required to publish work here, so Duma was happy to publish his Biswas articles on global warming and public health in this section.

But more articles generated by ChatGPT and other LLMs are being rejected due to their poor quality, he added.

People are ridiculous to them, he said. People send me 10 copies of the same letter he changed one word. We try to make sure there is some uniqueness in some of these things. People are free to write whatever they want in these letters to the editor.

(The Mesopotamian Journal of Computer Science and Radiology did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)

Journal editors like Dumas aren’t the only ones who have noticed ChatGPT’s impact on academia. The AI ​​boom has created a whole new landscape for researchers to navigate. As these tools proliferate and become more sophisticated, the situation becomes increasingly difficult.

Given the really huge pressure on publishing, I think academic researchers will come to rely on ChatGPT to automate some of the more tedious parts of writing.

Brett Curlan, Stanford University

Elisabeth Bik, a microbiologist and science integrity expert, told The Daily Beast that she has two thoughts about the use of LLM in academia. On the one hand, she acknowledged that it can be an invaluable tool for non-native English-speaking researchers to use to create coherent sentences and paragraphs.

But she also notes a growing number of researchers who have blatantly abused chatbots to churn out dozens of articles in the past few months alone. She argued that many of these authors also did not acknowledge the fact that they used ChatGPT and other models to create their articles.

at least [Biswas] Bik said he needs to give him some credit because he admits to using ChatGPT. I have already met many others who are. These people have exposed too much. Like, it’s practically impossible.

The reason is simple, explains Bik. Citations and publications are his two metrics for measuring scholarship. The more you have, the more legitimate and experienced you may appear in the eyes of an academic or scientific organization. I feel it is fair. Because he gets all the performance metrics.

The increased use of ChatGPT hints at the expectations placed on academic researchers. Given the truly overwhelming pressure to publish, I think researchers will start relying on his ChatGPT to automate some of the tedious parts of writing, says his postdoctoral fellow in AI ethics at Stanford University. Brett Karlan told his The Daily Beast in an email. And the same people who churn out barely publishable papers and send them off to predatory journals are very likely trying to find a workflow to automate this on ChatGPT.

Bik also worries that the proliferation of LLMs will only encourage so-called paper mills. It is a research term that describes black market organizations that undermine traditional academic research by producing fraudulent scientific papers that resemble genuine research and selling the authors of legitimate research. Academic papers produced by paper mills are often heavily plagiarized, reusing data and assets. You can imagine a good rapid author who can write a paper in one minute and sell it to authors who need it, Bik said.

So while it can provide a very useful tool for some scholars like Biswas hopes, ChatGPT and other LLMs will allow the bad guys to take advantage of a so far unprepared scholarly publishing industry. It creates the perfect storm of ease and efficiency, one of a kind. to meet these challenges.

academic game changer

The problems facing academia and research publishing today are exactly the same as many industries such as media and journalism have to deal with with these advanced chatbots. Reduced reliability and possible damage.

LLM and AI, more broadly, have a long and despicable history of prejudice, resulting in numerous reported cases of racist and sexist harm. Chatbots like ChatGPT are no exception. For example, during the first few days of release, users were reminded by OpenAI’s LLM that only white men could be good scientists, or that if you were an African-American boy, you shouldn’t be saving a child’s life. I was reporting a case that I was doing things such as telling users.

Bias has been a long-standing problem in AI. While technology has become more and more sophisticated, prejudices always seem to remain. These bots are a vast array of bigotry, racist, sexist, and misogynistic human-derived species that can show up in the final product, no matter how many filters and guardrails AI developers try to put in place. trained from a dataset.

Academic journals are trying to keep up with the breakneck pace of these new technologies that seem to evolve and become more powerful by the minute. Duma told his The Daily Beast that his journal, Annals of Biomedical Engineering, recently banned LLMs from being published as co-authors, and its new policy does not allow such papers to be published as regular research articles. said to have enacted

Authorship is very important and something we take very seriously, said Duma. So, every time a paper is published, the authors are required to sign that they have made significant contributions to the paper. That’s something ChatGPT can’t join. ChatGPT cannot be an author.

However, he admitted that these tools will stick. To say otherwise could be potentially dangerous, not only because it is ignorant, but because it would not allow the industry to adapt accordingly. I think it should, said Dumas. It will be here and part of our lives. Perhaps we will become more and more part of it as we move forward.

Biswas, meanwhile, plans to continue using ChatGPT to assist in the writing process. He is particularly excited about the release of the latest version of ChatGPT and its new features, especially its multimodal capabilities. This, he said, is another turning point in the relationship between AI and researchers, the model’s ability to understand images as well as text input.

According to Biswas, image-to-text conversion is a game changer, especially for radiology. If it helps us, I think I’ll publish a few more articles exploring it.

