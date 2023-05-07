Google uses AI to make hearing aids more personalized





Google plans to apply artificial intelligence to this problem to better identify, classify and separate sound sources. Simply put, this allows hearing aids and implants to reduce background noise, making conversations and other sounds a person actually want to hear clearer.

Another important factor is the fitting and personalization of hearing aids and implants. Cochlear’s Chief Technology Officer Jan Janssen explains that people with similar levels of hearing loss can hear very differently using the same technology. The better we understand why the pathway from the ear to the brain varies so much from person to person, the more room there is for better tailoring hearing aid technology to help people get the most out of it.

Cochlear’s new living guidelines

Work has also begun on international living guidelines to establish who should be tested and referred for cochlear implants. Currently, there are no standardized scales or test results to trigger referrals. The move follows a study that suggests three of her 100 potential beneficiaries in the United States actually have cochlear implants. Advice varies so much that people with severe hearing loss don’t always seek help.

Brian Kaplan, director of otolaryngology at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and director of the cochlear implant program, said many patients who currently benefit from cochlear implants are covered by insurance. However, it states that this technology cannot be used.

Many people worry about costs. The misconception that he must be completely deaf is another barrier. Kaplan says there is an average delay of 12 years between someone being a good candidate and actually getting a cochlear implant. Many people suffer from hearing loss. Hearing aids can increase the volume, but cochlear implants can also improve speech clarity.

The social costs of hearing loss are becoming more clearly linked to dementia, social isolation, and depression.One study, which followed 639 adults for nearly 12 years, found that mild hearing loss was associated with dementia. people with moderate hearing loss tripled their risk of hearing loss, and those with severe hearing loss tripled their risk.They were five times more likely to develop dementia. It is hoped that the new guidelines will lead to more referrals and help those who might benefit get a cochlear implant more quickly.

Fear of surgery can also discourage people, but Kaplan says it’s not brain surgery. They make her a two-inch incision behind her ear to place the implant. The success rate is very high (less than 0.2% of those who reject the implant), with most reporting improved hearing and speech recognition within her three months of implant. As with any surgery, there are some risks. Cochlear implants are not for everyone. Hearing aids improve hearing differently, and problems may require more surgery.

If you think you or someone you know could benefit, the first step is to visit an audiologist and get tested.

Hearing technology is advancing rapidly, with hearing aids becoming smaller and more efficient, cochlear implants improving, and devices such as phones and earbuds offering more accessibility options. We have guides on how to stream audio to hearing aids and cochlear implants, and how to use your smartphone to help with hearing loss. You should also consider the best earplugs to protect your hearing from damage.

