Google IO 2023 – 7 Biggest Announcements Expected





It’s almost time for Google IO. Google IO 2023 is likely to be the most important of these events in years. We’re expecting a slew of announcements about Google’s hardware, software, and services, and we’re counting down the days until Wednesday, May 10, and the show’s main keynote presentation.

Google IO, like Apple’s WWDC, is ostensibly for developers. Google announces upcoming changes to its software, and coders can then go off to create apps that run on top of Android, Wear OS, or Gmail.

In fact, Google IO has become a showcase for everything Google does, and for the wider world and developers. This time around, expect more news from Google about his Pixel product, the continued development of artificial intelligence systems, and how Google’s software platform will evolve over the next year. We look forward to the biggest announcements you can expect at Google IO 2023.

1. Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold as displayed by Google on Twitter (Image credit: Google)

This is what we are most certain of, as Google itself has announced that the Pixel Fold will be unveiled on May 10th. – 8 second preview video of him published by Google.

Rumor has it that the Google Pixel Fold will apparently feature a 7.69-inch main screen and a 5.79-inch cover display, and will run the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Google Pixel 7 phone. It will reportedly feature a triple-lens rear camera on the back, with prices reportedly starting at $1,799 (around £1,425 / AU$2,660).

It all sounds promising.I wish it was cheaper, but it’s fair to say there are many reasons why the Pixel Fold could beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and be the best foldable phone. not.

2. Google Pixel 7a

A leaked render of the Pixel 7a (Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

It would be a real surprise if the Pixel 7a wasn’t announced at Google IO 2023 at this stage. Google’s latest mid-range smartphone series is rumored to feature Tensor G2 processors, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of RAM. Storage. The 6.1-inch display, on the other hand, appears to offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

If the leaked benchmarks are to be believed, we’ve heard unconfirmed reports that it will all perform on par with the Pixel 7, and when it comes to pricing, it will cost $449 / £399 / AU$749. Remember what was announced at IO? There is precedent for this announcement.

3. Android 14

Android 14 is expected to have app cloning (two accounts of the same app to use) and passwordless login underway over the course of the show.

Of course, Android 14 isn’t the only software platform Google will develop. Additionally, Google IO is typically where we announce new features for apps like Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Drive.

4.Google Pixel Watch 2

There haven’t been many rumors circulating about the Pixel Watch 2 lately, but given that the original Pixel Watch was announced at Google IO 2022, we think a follow-up could be mentioned at this year’s show.

According to one reliable source, the Pixel Watch 2 will launch alongside the Pixel 8 in October, which also coincides with last year’s schedule. It might have something to do with the faster processor inside and the thinner outer bezels.

5. Artificial Intelligence

(Image credit: Gguy via Shutterstock)

Google IO in 2023 could be a chance for the empire to strike back. The empire is Google, years of AI innovation and deployment, and Microsoft is the usurper. With the advent of ChatGPT and Bing AI, Google feels overtaken when it comes to artificial intelligence.

AI, of course, has been talked about at every IO so far, and is already built into almost every Google product, but expect to see some big announcements on May 10th . How Google Bard is being further developed.

6. Google Pixel Tablet

We’ve waited a long time for the Pixel Tablet (Image credit: Google)

Since it was first unveiled at Google IO 2022, it feels like we’ve been waiting an absolute age for the Google Pixel Tablet. If a year from now Google will actually launch and sell it, it makes sense to do so at his IO gathering this year.

I know quite a bit about tablets. It will also act as a smart home hub, has an official speaker stand for the tablet, and will run the Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7. I don’t know the price, but rumor has it that it will be around €600 (that translates to $675 / £530 / A$995).

It’s now very rare that Apple doesn’t have a Google equivalent, but we’re still waiting for Google to unveil its own version of the Apple AirTag.Google IO 2023 will be the moment that happens. It’s possible, and rumors are mounting that Google is ready to announce its own Bluetooth-enabled tracker.

Google and Apple are already working together to bring anti-stalking to Android and iOS, so all you need now is Google hardware. The new Google AirTags, as we now call them, could be included under the Nest brand when they finally come out, and Google could launch an improved interface for tracking different gadgets all at the same time. there is.

This is a fairly long list of potential announcements, and of course there’s always the chance Google throws a curveball into the mix. We will have a research team at Google IO 2023 to keep you up to date on all the big news happening. Until then, make sure you know how to watch Google IO 2023 and make sure it’s as exciting as it’s promised.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-io-2023-the-7-biggest-reveals-to-expect The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos