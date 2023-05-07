Chinese high-tech companies introduce more products to improve innovation capacity





People inspect products at the industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing exhibition area during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, southern China, on April 16, 2023. Despite the complex global trade environment, Chinese exhibitors are doing their best with many cutting-edge technology products on display. get orders. Photo: VCG

Chinese tech companies are introducing more products to improve their innovative capabilities, showing the potential to boost China’s economic growth. Zhejiang Sineva Intelligent Technology Co, a tech company aiming to provide mobile robot solutions, recently launched a series of mobile robots to improve the intelligence and digitalization of plant operations with global partners. The robots are designed for precise gripping, connecting and handling, automatic loading and unloading, the company explained. Wafer cleaning and tank handling as part of the silicon wafer manufacturing process. The WR600, which can move sinks and open cassettes, is the connection of the semiconductor manufacturing line from cleaning equipment to grinding equipment, and the picking robot P800 reduces labor duplication, reduces manual inefficient tasks, and improves worker efficiency. can be maximized. Can be used for the digital logistics industry.

Liu Changlun, CEO of Zhejiang Sineva, said: China’s listed innovation-driven companies reported strong revenue and profit growth in 2022, along with increased spending on R&D. Market data shows that corporate revenue and net profit growth are above market averages. Net profits of companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Commission of the Shanghai Stock Exchange totaled 113.589 billion yuan ($16.44 billion), up 6 percent year-on-year, according to Xinhua News Agency. Saturday. A key meeting held on Friday by China’s top financial decision-making body said China’s modernization would be supported by the real economy, with support from quality development that leverages the country’s consumer base. He called for accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system in the country. Accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system backed by a real economy will determine whether China can gain a strategic advantage in international competition. A development approach in harmony with nature, says the conference memo. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the turnover of industrial enterprises with annual sales of at least 20 million yuan in their main business broke the negative growth trend from November last year, and in March he grew 0.6%. was recorded. China has set a strategic goal of developing into a manufacturing powerhouse from 2021 to 2025, driving greater innovation and overall economic dynamism. It boasts the world’s most comprehensive industrial system, with Chinese manufacturers producing higher quality, higher-end products and a rapid shift from “made in China” to “designed in China.” increase.global times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202305/1290242.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

